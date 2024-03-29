BJP Leaders Lash out at Yathindra Siddaramaiah over His Derogatory Remarks against Amit Shah

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

BJP lashed out at former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah for making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Opposition leader R Ashok said, "Rahul Gandhi was sentenced for his alleged remarks about PM Modi's surname.

BJP leaders lashed out at former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah for making derogatory remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah. They demanded that Yatindra should tender an apology to the Union Home Minister for his objectionable statement.

Bengaluru: BJP lashed out at former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah for making derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Opposition leader R Ashok said, "Rahul Gandhi was sentenced for his alleged remarks about PM Modi's surname. But, it seems the Congress leaders have not learnt any lesson from that case. It is in the DNA of Congress leaders to make objectionable statements. We will complain against Yathindra Siddaramaiah."

Addressing the party activists on Thursday in connection with the Lok Sabha elections in Hanur town of Chamarajanagar district, Yathindra Siddaramaiah alleged that many criminal cases have been registered against people in high posts in the BJP government. We have seen in these 10 years what will happen to the country if such people get power."

Speaking to the media in the city on Friday, Ashok said, "Yathindra Siddaramaiah's statement against Amit Shah is not right. Yathindra has no maturity and sense. He doesn't know what to say and makes childish statements because he is Siddaramaiah's son. We will file a complaint against Yathindra."

Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda said, "Let him talk about the budget, but it is not right to talk about BJP and its leaders. As Siddaramaiah's son, let him learn to speak respectfully. People are determined to make Modi the Prime Minister this time, too."

Former deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "Former MLA Yathindra made a cheap statement about the Union Home Minister. In politics, leaders are bound to make statements on various issues, but should not indulge in personal attacks. He should immediately tender an apology to Amit Shah.

Read more: Amit Shah Has Murder Charges Against Him: Yatindra Siddaramaiah Slams BJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.