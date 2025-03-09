ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Sunil Sharma Meets Families of Kathua Victims, Demands Probe Into Mysterious Deaths

BJP General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma addressing a gathering on Sunday to console the families of the Kathua victims in the Jammu division. ( ETV Bharat )

Kathua: BJP General Secretary and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu & Kashmir, Sunil Sharma, met the families of Darshan Singh, Yogesh Singh and Varun Singh, of the Malhar area of Billawar tehsil, Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, who were found dead on Saturday.

The three individuals had gone missing on Thursday evening while travelling to a wedding in Lohai Malhar. He also spoke to a large number of people at Billawar. During the meeting, Sharma expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the BJP, both at the national and local levels, stands firmly with them in this moment of sorrow and grief. He vowed to take up the matter at the highest level to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

Sunil Sharma raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the deaths, doubting the possibility of a deeper conspiracy aimed at destabilising the region, by making attempts to revive militancy in Billawar, Bani, Basohli, Doda, and Kishtwar areas. He stressed the need for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident and assured that the culprits would not be spared.

"This is not an isolated incident; there is a pattern emerging that cannot be ignored. There have been continuous efforts by anti-national elements to revive terrorism in these areas. He urged the administration and security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and expose the real culprits behind these mysterious deaths.

He emphasised that no stone be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice. "The government and the security forces are capable of defeating the designs of anti-India dispensations sitting across the borders. The BJP will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt peace and stability in the Jammu region," he added.