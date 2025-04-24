BJP Leader Shot Dead In Mathura Over Land Dispute

Mathura: A BJP leader and businessman of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was shot dead by two bike-borne masked miscreants while returning home on Wednesday night, police said.

Hemendra Kumar Garg, a member of the Vyapar Mandal, used to visit Dhruv Ghat Mahadev temple on Mathura-Vrindavan Road every day. He was returning home at around 10 pm when the miscreants, who had come in a bike, ambushed him. They fired bullets at Garg and fled from the spot. Garg was rushed to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.

On information, a team from the Govind Nagar police station reached the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem. Also, investigation of the case has been started.

Locals said the BJP leader was killed following a dispute over a plot on Mathura-Vrindavan Road. Garg had also submitted a complaint at Govind Nagar police station, stating that his life was in danger. Now, police are investigating the case from this angle as well.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, "At around 10 to 10:30 pm two miscreants shot at the businessman. The miscreants had come on a bike and escaped after the act. The victim was taken to a hospital but he later died. A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Garg's brother. Four police teams have been set up to probe the case. The assaulters will be in police custody vey soon."