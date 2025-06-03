ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Shot Dead In Dehradun

Dehradun: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal President Rohit Negi was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night (June 2) at Peepal Chowk in the Premnagar police station area, they said.

Rohit's friend Abhishek Bartwal, a resident of Tilwadi police station, lodged a complaint that the 22-year-old Negi, along with his friends, was in a car when two bike-borne miscreants opened fire. Rohit was shot at his neck. His friends rushed him to the Graphic Era Hospital in Jhajra for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead. However, the miscreants, after carrying out the crime, fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint filed by Abhishek, police have registered a case against the unidentified bike-borne miscreants at the Premnagar police station. A search operation has been initiated to nab the absconding accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that the initial investigation revealed that the accused was acquainted with the female friend of one of Rohit's companions. On the night of the incident, Rohit was at a friend's house in Nayagaon along with his male friend, the said woman, and others.