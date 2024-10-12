ETV Bharat / state

Farm leaders Have Destroyed Punjab, BJP Is Sole Viable Option: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

Jalandhar: BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu launched a scathing attack on farm leaders, accusing some of them of receiving foreign funding. "After Haryana, it is Punjab’s turn to get BJP into power for the sake of the state. Farm leaders here have destroyed Punjab. Haryana voters were wise as they voted BJP to power despite the farm protests," Bittu said.

Farmers have no time for protest but strangely some of them are been funded from abroad, Bittu alleged. "Further, he says even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann regarding the NHAI Projects halted in the state, the farmer leaders are not allowing the progress of Punjab & are blackmailing for their benefit," he added.

Bittu, while flagging off a Valmiki Tirath Yatra to Amritsar Valmiki Tirath said that after testing Congress and AAP, now the people of Punjab should give BJP a chance and vote for the saffron party. "Only the BJP can help and save Punjab by resolving its issues. There was immense agitation by farmers in Haryana as well, but people were wise and still did not allow Congress to make an entry," he said.

Farm leaders have destroyed Punjab completely, Bittu said. "Farmers are facing hardships in mandis, but why aren’t the farm leaders, who speak against the Centre, not speaking up and protesting outside the houses of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal? The Centre has given Rs 44,000 crore but the state govt is failing in procurement,” he said.