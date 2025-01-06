Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Should Be Opened For 'Public Darshan', Pravesh Verma Writes To CM Atishi

New Delhi: BJP leader Pravesh Verma has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, urging that the CM's official residence, which the party has dubbed as former CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal', be open to the public.

In his letter Verma said that during the tenure of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Kejriwal, the CM's residence was specially renovated to give a grand look. He said that people want to see how their tax money has been utilised in creating the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

Taking to his X handle, Verma posted, "Kejriwal, sitting in the Sheeshmahal, forgot the public in the glitter of power, now will you open it for the public? The public has a right on the 'royal residence', or will this truth of power remain hidden behind a curtain of crores?" He has also shared a copy of the letter.

Verma, BJP's candidate in the New Delhi Assembly constituency said those who brought disaster in Delhi are now alleging that the Central government does not allow them to work and denying them funds.

"How big liars are these people. An example of their lies is the Sheesh Mahal. The expenditure on Sheesh Mahal has been revealed by a newspaper on the basis of CAG report. When the people of Delhi were fighting against Covid-19, wandering for oxygen and medicines, these people were busy on getting their Sheesh Mahal built. They allotted a huge budget for Sheesh Mahal without caring about the needs of the people in Delhi," he said.

His letter further states that the common people desire to see this building, which has been set up with their tax money. "This building is no longer just a residence, but has become an important symbol of the history of governance and administration of Delhi. People want to see this place and understand how their elected representative spent his tenure," his letter read.

The BJP leader has further urged Atishi to open 'Sheesh Mahal' for public from 10 am to 4 pm. This will not only meet the expectations of the people but also strengthen transparency and trust between the government and the public. I have full faith that you will consider this proposal positively and take a decision soon."