ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Surendra Shot Dead By Neighbour In Haryana's Sonipat Over Land Dispute

BJP leader Surendra Jawahar was shot dead by a neighbour over an alleged land dispute.

BJP leader Surendra Jawahar was shot dead by a neighbour over an alleged land dispute.
File Photo: BJP leader Surendra Jawahar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Sonipat: A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday night, police said. Police informed that the incident took place on Holi night at around 9.30 pm. Surendra Jawahar, the Mundlana Mandal President of the party, was killed over a land dispute.

The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, was allegedly enraged over a property dispute involving land Surendra had purchased.

According to police, Surendra had bought land from his neighbour in the name of his aunt, but the neighbour had previously warned him not to enter the land. However, when the BJP leader arrived at the site to clear the land for seed sowing, the suspect confronted him and opened fire.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Surendra running into a shop with his attacker following him. The attacker grabbed hold of Surendra and fired three bullets at him point-blank. Surendra succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The Sadar Police Station is investigating the case.

More Details To follow.

Sonipat: A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday night, police said. Police informed that the incident took place on Holi night at around 9.30 pm. Surendra Jawahar, the Mundlana Mandal President of the party, was killed over a land dispute.

The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, was allegedly enraged over a property dispute involving land Surendra had purchased.

According to police, Surendra had bought land from his neighbour in the name of his aunt, but the neighbour had previously warned him not to enter the land. However, when the BJP leader arrived at the site to clear the land for seed sowing, the suspect confronted him and opened fire.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Surendra running into a shop with his attacker following him. The attacker grabbed hold of Surendra and fired three bullets at him point-blank. Surendra succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The Sadar Police Station is investigating the case.

More Details To follow.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SONIPAT MUNDLANA MANDAL PRESIDENTBJP LEADER SURENDRA JAWAHARBJP LEADER SHOT DEAD IN HARYANABJP LEADER SHOT DEAD IN SONIPAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.