BJP Leader Surendra Shot Dead By Neighbour In Haryana's Sonipat Over Land Dispute

Sonipat: A local BJP leader was shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday night, police said. Police informed that the incident took place on Holi night at around 9.30 pm. Surendra Jawahar, the Mundlana Mandal President of the party, was killed over a land dispute.
The accused, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, was allegedly enraged over a property dispute involving land Surendra had purchased.
According to police, Surendra had bought land from his neighbour in the name of his aunt, but the neighbour had previously warned him not to enter the land. However, when the BJP leader arrived at the site to clear the land for seed sowing, the suspect confronted him and opened fire.
CCTV footage of the incident shows Surendra running into a shop with his attacker following him. The attacker grabbed hold of Surendra and fired three bullets at him point-blank. Surendra succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The Sadar Police Station is investigating the case.
More Details To follow.