BJP Leader Moves Karnataka High Court Over Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq’s Dasara Invite

Bengaluru: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha has approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the historic Mysuru Dasara festival this year.

In his petition filed on Saturday, Simha sought a directive to withdraw the government’s invitation. The court is expected to take up the matter for hearing after scrutiny.

Objections Over Religious Traditions

Simha argued in his petition that Dasara is a Hindu religious festival traditionally inaugurated with Vedic chants, rituals, and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

“Banu Mushtaq has expressed anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada views in the past. Inviting such a person violates constitutional rights and hurts religious sentiments. The sanctity of tradition must be preserved,” he stated in his appeal.

Allegations of Anti-Hindu Statements

The petition further claimed that Banu Mushtaq had earlier made remarks against Hindu beliefs, which, according to Simha, caused distress to the community. He argued that the state’s move went against Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which guarantee religious freedom.

CM Siddaramaiah Responds

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at Almatty, “It is good that the matter has been taken to court. Let the judiciary decide on it.”