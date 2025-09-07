BJP Leader Moves Karnataka High Court Over Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq’s Dasara Invite
Former BJP MP Pratap Simha argued that Dasara was a Hindu festival while accusing Booker Prize winner Mushtaq of expressing 'anti-Hindu' and anti-Kannada sentiments.
Bengaluru: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha has approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the historic Mysuru Dasara festival this year.
In his petition filed on Saturday, Simha sought a directive to withdraw the government’s invitation. The court is expected to take up the matter for hearing after scrutiny.
Objections Over Religious Traditions
Simha argued in his petition that Dasara is a Hindu religious festival traditionally inaugurated with Vedic chants, rituals, and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari.
“Banu Mushtaq has expressed anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada views in the past. Inviting such a person violates constitutional rights and hurts religious sentiments. The sanctity of tradition must be preserved,” he stated in his appeal.
Allegations of Anti-Hindu Statements
The petition further claimed that Banu Mushtaq had earlier made remarks against Hindu beliefs, which, according to Simha, caused distress to the community. He argued that the state’s move went against Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which guarantee religious freedom.
CM Siddaramaiah Responds
Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at Almatty, “It is good that the matter has been taken to court. Let the judiciary decide on it.”
He dismissed the objections as politically motivated. “When poet Nisar Ahmed inaugurated Dasara earlier, there was no protest. Nor were there objections during the reigns of Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan, or Mirza Ismail, who led processions on elephants. The opposition to Banu Mushtaq is being done with political motives,” Siddaramaiah remarked.
Defence of Banu Mushtaq’s Contribution
The Chief Minister further questioned the basis of the allegations.
“There is no proof that Banu Musthaq has spoken against Kannada. Her Booker Prize-winning work is a translation of her Kannada novel. As a Kannada writer, it is appropriate for her to inaugurate the Nada Habba,” he said.
Political Angle
The controversy has widened political divisions. While Pratap Simha insists that the invitation undermines religious traditions, the Congress government has maintained that the opposition is driven by politics rather than genuine concern.
The High Court will now decide whether the state government’s choice of Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the inauguration stands or is overturned.
