ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Moves Karnataka High Court Over Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq’s Dasara Invite

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha argued that Dasara was a Hindu festival while accusing Booker Prize winner Mushtaq of expressing 'anti-Hindu' and anti-Kannada sentiments.

Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah felicitates Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq(C) at an event
Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah felicitates Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq(C) at an event (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 7, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST

2 Min Read

Bengaluru: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pratap Simha has approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the historic Mysuru Dasara festival this year.

In his petition filed on Saturday, Simha sought a directive to withdraw the government’s invitation. The court is expected to take up the matter for hearing after scrutiny.
Objections Over Religious Traditions
Simha argued in his petition that Dasara is a Hindu religious festival traditionally inaugurated with Vedic chants, rituals, and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

“Banu Mushtaq has expressed anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada views in the past. Inviting such a person violates constitutional rights and hurts religious sentiments. The sanctity of tradition must be preserved,” he stated in his appeal.
Allegations of Anti-Hindu Statements
The petition further claimed that Banu Mushtaq had earlier made remarks against Hindu beliefs, which, according to Simha, caused distress to the community. He argued that the state’s move went against Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which guarantee religious freedom.
CM Siddaramaiah Responds
Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at Almatty, “It is good that the matter has been taken to court. Let the judiciary decide on it.”

Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah welcomes Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq(C) at an event
Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah welcomes Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq(C) at an event (ETV Bharat)

He dismissed the objections as politically motivated. “When poet Nisar Ahmed inaugurated Dasara earlier, there was no protest. Nor were there objections during the reigns of Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan, or Mirza Ismail, who led processions on elephants. The opposition to Banu Mushtaq is being done with political motives,” Siddaramaiah remarked.
Defence of Banu Mushtaq’s Contribution
The Chief Minister further questioned the basis of the allegations.

“There is no proof that Banu Musthaq has spoken against Kannada. Her Booker Prize-winning work is a translation of her Kannada novel. As a Kannada writer, it is appropriate for her to inaugurate the Nada Habba,” he said.
Political Angle
The controversy has widened political divisions. While Pratap Simha insists that the invitation undermines religious traditions, the Congress government has maintained that the opposition is driven by politics rather than genuine concern.

The High Court will now decide whether the state government’s choice of Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the inauguration stands or is overturned.

Read More:

  1. Mysuru Dasara 'Secular', 'Cultural' Festival, Says Siddaramaiah; Defends Invite To Banu Mushtaq
  2. Pushed Back Over RSS Prayer And Chamundi Temple Remark, Karnataka DCM Goes On Silent Mode

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MYSURU DASARADASARABANU MUSHTAQBANU MUSHTAQ DASARAKARNATAKA NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Teaching Deep In The Woods For 28 Years, Visiting Home Only On Sundays

Indian Astronomers Uncover The Longest Tidal Tail And A Nascent Galaxy At Its Edge

A Maharashtra Mosque That Hosts Ganeshotsav For 45 Years

INTERVIEW | 'Why Should Love Be A Transgression?' Nidhi Saxena On Her Venice-Premiered Secret Of A Mountain Serpent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.