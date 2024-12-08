BJP Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Resigns As All India Bishnoi Mahasabha Patron, Cites Personal Reasons

Chandigarh/Hisar: Haryana BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday resigned as patron of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, a post he has held for the last 12 years, citing personal reasons.

He sent his resignation letter to the head of the Bishnoi society, Peethadheeshwar Swami Ramanand and also announced it on social media. This apart, he has also formed a 29-member committee for conducting the upcoming elections of the mahasabha.

Kuldeep was appointed as the patron of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha after the death of his father, former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Bhajan Lal. Kuldeep said he is not greedy for any post and ever since he took charge as patron he never had a cup of tea with the mahasabha's money. Earlier, he had rejected the posts of Union Minister and Deputy CM.

The resignation has come amid the increasing rift between Kuldeep and All India Bishnoi Mahasabha head, Devendra Boodia.

Kuldeep has nominated Sirmaur Muqaam Peethadheeshwar Swami Ramanand as the new patron. He has written that Swami Ramanand's entire life has been dedicated to social welfare and having him as the mahasabha's patron is the society's pride.

Kuldeep also wrote that the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha has a glorious history and it has carried forward the tradition of the ancestors in the direction of social welfare. "I am launching the process for elections of the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha. For the upcoming elections, a 29-member committee will conduct the poll process and I pray to all the people of the society to participate in the elections enthusiastically for taking the society to greater heights," he said.

Taking to his X handle, Kuldeep posted, "My Lord, pay for your humanity, not your kingship, I want to rule over hearts, not people. I have honestly discharged my responsibility as the patron of All India Bishnoi Mahasabha for the last 12 years. Due to personal reasons, I am now resigning from the post of patron. I express my gratitude to all the saints and people of the society, who expressed faith in me after late Choudhary Bhajanlal ji. I will remain ready 24 hours a day for the society in future too."