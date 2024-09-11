ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Displeased With Responsibility Assigned To Him

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya is displeased with the party. Somaiya was handed a responsibility ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls but he rejected the post and asserted that he would work as a worker of the party.

Kirit Somaiya is displeased with the responsibility assigned to him by the BJP
File photo of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya is displeased with the role and responsibility that was assigned to him ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Somaiya, a former BJP MP, and a prominent face of the saffron party from Mumbai has exposed several corruption cases of opposition leaders.

Somaiya was made the Election Liaison Chief in the election committee headed by former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve. He, however, wrote a letter to Danve, expressing his displeasure. Somaiya said that he would continue to work for the party as a worker and would not take the post. Somaiya also stated that he was treated disrespectfully by the party.

The BJP suffered a huge blow in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra as it managed to win only 9 out of the 48 seats. Political experts believe that Somaiya's displeasure could prove costly for the BJP.

In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, Somaiya first became an MP from North East Mumbai. After that, he lost twice in a row in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha polls. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Somaiya had levelled serious allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and the undivided Shiv Sena in the run-up to the 2017 Mumbai Municipal Elections. This had benefited the BJP in the polls, but Kirit Somaiya drew the wrath of the undivided Shiv Sena.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya is displeased with the role and responsibility that was assigned to him ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Somaiya, a former BJP MP, and a prominent face of the saffron party from Mumbai has exposed several corruption cases of opposition leaders.

Somaiya was made the Election Liaison Chief in the election committee headed by former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve. He, however, wrote a letter to Danve, expressing his displeasure. Somaiya said that he would continue to work for the party as a worker and would not take the post. Somaiya also stated that he was treated disrespectfully by the party.

The BJP suffered a huge blow in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra as it managed to win only 9 out of the 48 seats. Political experts believe that Somaiya's displeasure could prove costly for the BJP.

In the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, Somaiya first became an MP from North East Mumbai. After that, he lost twice in a row in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha polls. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Somaiya had levelled serious allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and the undivided Shiv Sena in the run-up to the 2017 Mumbai Municipal Elections. This had benefited the BJP in the polls, but Kirit Somaiya drew the wrath of the undivided Shiv Sena.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLSBJP IN MAHARASHTRARAOSAHEB DANVEKIRIT SOMAIYA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.