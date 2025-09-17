BJP Leader In Kashmir Serves Legal Notice To AAP MP Sanjay Singh Over “Terrorist” Remark
BJP leader Ghulam Mohideen Sofi accused AAP MP Sanjay Singh of having made false and baseless allegations against him that have caused him severe humiliation.
Srinagar: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Kashmir has served a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, demanding an “unconditional apology” for calling him a “terrorist.”
The BJP leader Ghulam Mohideen Sofi said he has sent the legal notice through his lawyer and accused Singh of having made “false, frivolous, and baseless” allegations against him that have caused him “severe humiliation, irreparable loss of reputation, and mental agony.”
Confirming the legal move, Sofi told ETV Bharat if the MP does not apologize to "me for harming my reputation, I will proceed for criminal defamation against him in the court".
The row stems from a heated war of words between BJP and AAP after the detention of AAP legislator from Doda, Mehraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Malik was slapped with the PSA by Deputy Magistrate Doda Harvinder Singh and jailed in Kathua after he used "insensitive" words against the DM over relocation of a public health centre.
Malik’s PSA was condemned by all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, except the BJP which accused Malik of glorifying slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.
Reacting to the accusation by the BJP against Malik, AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a press conference in New Delhi has accused several BJP functionaries of being former terrorists. Singh’s accusations had come after authorities barred him and other AAP leaders from staging protests in Srinagar against Malik’s detention.
The BJP had countered Singh’s charges, alleging that several AAP functionaries in Kashmir and New Delhi had links with terrorists and pro-Khalistan groups.
Among the names was Sofi, a former BJP district president of Baramulla district, who has also contested the 2014 assembly elections. In his legal notice, Sofi has strongly denied Singh’s allegations. “My client is an innocent and law-abiding citizen who has earned a respectable reputation in society through his social, political, and public engagements. Your reckless and unfounded statements clearly fall within the purview of criminal defamation,” the notice says.
“You are hereby called upon to tender an unconditional apology to my client, both in writing and through the same medium in which the defamatory allegations were made, within 15 days. Failing compliance, my client shall initiate appropriate criminal as well as civil proceedings against you at your risk, cost, and consequences,” it says.
Apart from Sofi, Singh’s list also named Abdul Rehman Lone, Fayaz Ahmed Nazar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Javed Ahmed Mir, Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh, Gulzar Ahmad Malik, Farooq Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Ashraf Hajam, and Talib Hussain Shah.
