ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader In Kashmir Serves Legal Notice To AAP MP Sanjay Singh Over “Terrorist” Remark

Srinagar: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Kashmir has served a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, demanding an “unconditional apology” for calling him a “terrorist.”

The BJP leader Ghulam Mohideen Sofi said he has sent the legal notice through his lawyer and accused Singh of having made “false, frivolous, and baseless” allegations against him that have caused him “severe humiliation, irreparable loss of reputation, and mental agony.”

Confirming the legal move, Sofi told ETV Bharat if the MP does not apologize to "me for harming my reputation, I will proceed for criminal defamation against him in the court".

The row stems from a heated war of words between BJP and AAP after the detention of AAP legislator from Doda, Mehraj Malik, under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Malik was slapped with the PSA by Deputy Magistrate Doda Harvinder Singh and jailed in Kathua after he used "insensitive" words against the DM over relocation of a public health centre.

Malik’s PSA was condemned by all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, except the BJP which accused Malik of glorifying slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Reacting to the accusation by the BJP against Malik, AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a press conference in New Delhi has accused several BJP functionaries of being former terrorists. Singh’s accusations had come after authorities barred him and other AAP leaders from staging protests in Srinagar against Malik’s detention.