BJP Leader Condemns Assault On Hindi-Speaking People, Draws Parallel With Pahalgam Attack

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday said while terrorists had targeted tourists in Pahalgam based on their religion, people were being attacked in the state on linguistic lines, which was disappointing.

He asserted that the BJP, being the largest party in Maharashtra, would safeguard the pride of Marathi people while also protecting non-Marathi residents. "Marathi is not a political issue for us," the BJP leader told reporters here.

A viral video recently showed workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) last week thrashing a shop-keeper in Bhayandar area on the outskirts of the state capital for allegedly refusing to speak in Marathi. Seven members of the MNS were later detained and allowed to go after the police served notices on them.

BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane had objected to `Hindus' being targeted for not speaking in Marathi, while his cabinet colleague Pratap Sarnaik, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said the MNS does not have a monopoly over Marathi.

Asked about attacks on Hindi-speaking people allegedly by MNS workers, Shelar said, "In the Pahalgam terror attack, people were asked their religion before being shot. Here, people are being attacked based on their language. It is disappointing." The state is watching how these leaders are "enjoying" other Hindus being beaten up, the minister said without naming anyone.

On Saturday, five MNS supporters were arrested for the attack on investor Sushil Kedia's office in Worli area of Mumbai over the latter's social media post about not learning Marathi and his "kya karna hai bol" dare to Raj Thackeray. Hours after the attack, Kedia apologised for the social post claiming he had overreacted and also professed admiration for Thackeray.