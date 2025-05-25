ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Dies By Suicide In UP's Barabanki, Uncle Alleges Murder

The deceased, Satyam Mishra was married 10 days back and had posted a video with his ex-girlfriend on Facebook.

A BJP leader allegedly died by suicide on the 10th day of his marriage.
File photo of Satyam Mishra (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 8:08 PM IST

1 Min Read

Barabanki: A BJP leader allegedly died by suicide on the 10th day of his marriage.

The deceased, Satyam Mishra, a resident of Umaypur under Ramsanehi Ghat police station, posted a video with his girlfriend on Facebook and wrote, "Babu, if not yours, then no one else's. You had said that you cheated on me, when I could not find you, I gave up my life. We will definitely meet in the next life". Satyam was the divisional minister of BJP's youth wing. He had married on May 14.

Based on a complaint filed by his uncle, Amit Mishra, police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Amit, in his complaint, accused the village head and Satyam's wife of killing him.

Amit said Satyam had left his house at around 12 am after dinner. When he did not return for a long time, his family started searching for him. At around 4:30 in the morning, his body was found just 200 meters away from the house.

Amit said Satyam had an affair with the village head's daughter for three years. A few days ago, some videos of both of them were shared on social media. "At around 10 pm on Saturday, the village head's wife came to our house and threatened to kill Satyam," he said.

Circle Officer, Ramsanehi Ghat Jatashankar Mishra said prima facie it is a case of suicide. The postmortem report is awaited and more details will emerge after it is received.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Barabanki: A BJP leader allegedly died by suicide on the 10th day of his marriage.

The deceased, Satyam Mishra, a resident of Umaypur under Ramsanehi Ghat police station, posted a video with his girlfriend on Facebook and wrote, "Babu, if not yours, then no one else's. You had said that you cheated on me, when I could not find you, I gave up my life. We will definitely meet in the next life". Satyam was the divisional minister of BJP's youth wing. He had married on May 14.

Based on a complaint filed by his uncle, Amit Mishra, police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Amit, in his complaint, accused the village head and Satyam's wife of killing him.

Amit said Satyam had left his house at around 12 am after dinner. When he did not return for a long time, his family started searching for him. At around 4:30 in the morning, his body was found just 200 meters away from the house.

Amit said Satyam had an affair with the village head's daughter for three years. A few days ago, some videos of both of them were shared on social media. "At around 10 pm on Saturday, the village head's wife came to our house and threatened to kill Satyam," he said.

Circle Officer, Ramsanehi Ghat Jatashankar Mishra said prima facie it is a case of suicide. The postmortem report is awaited and more details will emerge after it is received.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BARABANKI NEWSBJP LEADER COMMITS SUICIDEUP CRIMEBJP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.