BJP Leader Dies By Suicide In UP's Barabanki, Uncle Alleges Murder

Barabanki: A BJP leader allegedly died by suicide on the 10th day of his marriage.

The deceased, Satyam Mishra, a resident of Umaypur under Ramsanehi Ghat police station, posted a video with his girlfriend on Facebook and wrote, "Babu, if not yours, then no one else's. You had said that you cheated on me, when I could not find you, I gave up my life. We will definitely meet in the next life". Satyam was the divisional minister of BJP's youth wing. He had married on May 14.

Based on a complaint filed by his uncle, Amit Mishra, police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Amit, in his complaint, accused the village head and Satyam's wife of killing him.

Amit said Satyam had left his house at around 12 am after dinner. When he did not return for a long time, his family started searching for him. At around 4:30 in the morning, his body was found just 200 meters away from the house.

Amit said Satyam had an affair with the village head's daughter for three years. A few days ago, some videos of both of them were shared on social media. "At around 10 pm on Saturday, the village head's wife came to our house and threatened to kill Satyam," he said.

Circle Officer, Ramsanehi Ghat Jatashankar Mishra said prima facie it is a case of suicide. The postmortem report is awaited and more details will emerge after it is received.

