BJP Leader Brahm Singh Tanwar Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: In a boost to the ruling AAP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, three-time BJP MLA from south Delhi and former councillor Chaudhary Brahm Singh Tanwar on Thursday rejoined the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital months after joining the saffron party.

Tanwar joined the AAP in presence of party convener Arvind Kejriwal and other top party leaders on Thursday.

Kejriwal welcomed Tanwar into the party by putting the signature party cap on his head. Tanwar has been representing Chhatarpur and Mehrauli constituencies during his political career of around 50 years. He is a known face in the rural areas of Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Tanwar said, "I have left BJP with all my heart and joined Arvind Kejriwal. Since my childhood, I have worked to serve the people not only in Delhi but in the entire NCR. I have been continuously working for employment, development and progress of the party. Seeing the enthusiasm of Arvind Kejriwal and the development of Delhi, I have joined Aam Aadmi Party. I will give full support to Aam Aadmi Party in the next elections."

Kejriwal too reciprocated and praised Tanwar.

“Brahm Singh Tanwar is a very big face in Delhi politics and a very big leader of Delhi. For the last 50 years, he has been serving the people of Delhi NCR in different ways. He was MLA twice in Chhatarpur and once in Mehrauli area and worked for the development of Delhi. Today he left BJP and joined Aam Aadmi Party,” Kejriwal said.

“Aam Aadmi Party is only 10 years old. The way the party formed its government first in Delhi and then in Punjab, today the family of Aam Aadmi Party is growing. Today, good people are joining the party. I wholeheartedly welcome Brahm Singh Tomar and his entire team. Their arrival will strengthen the Aam Aadmi Party and will accelerate the development of Delhi,” he added.