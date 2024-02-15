Farmers' Protest Is to Malign PM Modi's Popularity Graph: BJP Leader Arun Sood

Chandigarh: Former BJP president Arun Sood alleged that the farmers' movement is aimed at hampering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity graph that has risen since Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration. Sood claimed that the ongoing movement will end as soon the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are over.

Sharing a video of farmer leader and president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur Ekta), Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on his X handle, Sood asked farmers to be cautious of the Congress and the Left. He said that the farmers' movement is aimed at diminishing PM Modi's popularity and will stop when the Lok Sabha elections conclude.

"Farmer brothers need to be cautious of Congress and Leftists. This is the truth of the farmers' movement. They believe that because of Ram temple, Modi's graph has gone up a lot. This movement has been started only to bring him down. This movement will also end as soon as the elections come," Sood tweeted.

On the third day of the protest, farmer leaders have been called at a meeting with Union ministers this evening. This will be the third such meeting with the earlier two remaining inconclusive. The farmers had taken up a 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands but were stopped at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana. In the last two days, the protesting farmers clashed with police with the latter firing tear gas shells to disperse crowd.