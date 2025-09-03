BJP Leader Arrested For Vandalising Bengal Congress Headquarters

Kolkata: After evading arrest for five days, BJP leader Rakesh Singh — who vandalised West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan, last week — finally landed in Kolkata Police's net on Tuesday night from a flat in Kolkata's Tangra.

Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police, revealed Singh's arrest to the media and said, "Rakesh Singh, who was at large for the past few days, was arrested during a raid on Tuesday night at a flat in Tangra following a tip-off. Police have been actively looking out for him."

A case was filed against Singh last Saturday, alleging that the planned attack was carried out by Singh and his supporters, who entered the Congress office at Moulali, smeared Rahul Gandhi's picture with ink, tore banners and raised slogans to mark their protest against alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Though Singh's son, Shivam, was arrested from a shopping mall in South Kolkata, allegedly aiding the escape of his father, no trace of Singh could be found. Police sources said Shivam provided logistical support and even used his car to help his father flee his house before the police reached their house to arrest the BJP leader.

Following the incident, Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar demanded the immediate arrest of those who were involved in the attack. Led by him, Congress workers also held a road blockade at Moulali Crossing to mark their protest against the vandalism.

Police, on Saturday, arrested three persons close to Singh in connection with the vandalism. They were identified as Vijayprasad Dhanuk, Santoshkumar Rajbhar, and Dibyendu Samanta. A police team also went to Rakesh Singh's house on Saturday afternoon for an investigation, but the BJP leader was not found. Police said the arrests have been made based on an FIR lodged by the Congress on Sunday against the attack and defacing of posters of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders.

According to police sources, secret information on Sigh's location was received on Tuesday night, followed by a raid at 2 am in which he was nabbed. He has been booked for vandalism and other cases and will be produced in court for police custody.

Following his son's arrest, he released a video threatening the police and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He was heard hurling abuses at Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.