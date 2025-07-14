ETV Bharat / state

Akhilesh Yadav's Brother Alleges Cheating By Real Estate Businessman, Files FIR In Lucknow

Prateek Yadav alleged he was duped of Rs 4 crore by Krishnanand Pandey who is now refusing to return the money and threatening him.

Prateek Yadav, brother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, has alleged he was cheated of over Rs 4 crore by a real estate businessman.
File photo of Prateek Yadav and Aparna (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

Lucknow: Prateek Yadav, brother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, has alleged he was cheated of over Rs 4 crore by a real estate businessman.

Prateek, in an FIR lodged at Gautampalli police station in Lucknow alleged he was cheated of over Rs 4 crore by Krishnanand Pandey, a resident of Chinhat. Krishnanand had formed a real estate company and allegedly cheated Prateek on the pretext of investing in the firm. Prateek alleged when he asked for his money, Krishnanand threatened him.

Prateek told police that he had been asking for the money he had given to Krishnanand but that latter is now threatening him of implicating under POCSO Act by making his fake videos viral. He said Krishnanand has also demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

Prateek said he had met Krishnanand in 2012. Krishnanand came up with a business proposal which involved buying land near Shaheed Path. Krishnanand and his associate US Bisht then formed a company in 2015 in which both of them were directors. Prateek said he joined the company as a promoter and invested over Rs 4 crore on the promise of lucrative returns. But Krishnanand never returned the money and instead threatened him, he said in his complaint with police.

