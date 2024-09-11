ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul Faces 'Go Back' Slogans By Agitating Doctors

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Amidst the ongoing protest by the agitating doctors over the RG Kar medic's alleged rape and murder last month, one of the junior doctors claimed that senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was trying to politicise their protest. On the other hand, Paul said she was passing through the area to the BJP office and was not there to participate in the protest or to add any political colour to it.

BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul Faces 'Go Back' Slogans By Agitating Doctors
File Photo of Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul (ANI)

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was greeted with "go back" slogans by agitating junior doctors on Wednesday when she was seen near the site where they were holding a sit-in near 'Swasthya Bhavan', headquarters of the health department headquarters.

Paul, however, claimed that she did not go there to join the protests, but was merely passing through the area on her way to the nearby BJP office. The junior doctors were on a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan since Tuesday demanding the removal of senior health officials and the Kolkata Police Commissioner for their alleged mishandling of the case of rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

It is alleged that Paul, escorted by her security personnel and supporters, attempted to enter the protest venue. She, however, told reporters: "I was not there to participate in the protest or to add a political colour to it. I was passing by the area on my way to the BJP office, which is nearby. The roads on both ends of the party office were closed due to the students' agitation. I support the junior doctors' protests, I did not go there to join them."

One of the agitating doctors claimed Paul was trying to politicise the agitation. "She was speaking to the media while standing beside the protest venue. She could have simply passed without making any statement. She was making a political remark, which is why we raised the 'go back' slogans," the medic said.

  1. Read More
    Agitating Doctors Write To CM Mamata, Seek Appointment To Resolve RG Kar Impasse
  2. 'CM Is Lying': RG Kar Victim's Mother on Mamata Banerjee's 'No Money Offered' Claim

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was greeted with "go back" slogans by agitating junior doctors on Wednesday when she was seen near the site where they were holding a sit-in near 'Swasthya Bhavan', headquarters of the health department headquarters.

Paul, however, claimed that she did not go there to join the protests, but was merely passing through the area on her way to the nearby BJP office. The junior doctors were on a sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan since Tuesday demanding the removal of senior health officials and the Kolkata Police Commissioner for their alleged mishandling of the case of rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

It is alleged that Paul, escorted by her security personnel and supporters, attempted to enter the protest venue. She, however, told reporters: "I was not there to participate in the protest or to add a political colour to it. I was passing by the area on my way to the BJP office, which is nearby. The roads on both ends of the party office were closed due to the students' agitation. I support the junior doctors' protests, I did not go there to join them."

One of the agitating doctors claimed Paul was trying to politicise the agitation. "She was speaking to the media while standing beside the protest venue. She could have simply passed without making any statement. She was making a political remark, which is why we raised the 'go back' slogans," the medic said.

  1. Read More
    Agitating Doctors Write To CM Mamata, Seek Appointment To Resolve RG Kar Impasse
  2. 'CM Is Lying': RG Kar Victim's Mother on Mamata Banerjee's 'No Money Offered' Claim

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER CASEAGNIMITRA FACES GO BACK SLOGANS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.