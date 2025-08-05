BJP Keeps Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary Event A Low-key Affair In Jammu

Jammu: The day when ruling National Conference (NC), Congress and other parties observed Article 370 abrogation anniversary as “black day” and held protests across Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) kept it a low key affair with no major function being held in Jammu.

No official function was held by Jammu and Kashmir BJP but all the district offices of the party held their functions at their respective headquarters where local leadership praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for doing away with the article.

One such function was organised by organisational district of Akhnoor where BJP J&K President Sat Sharma was invited as chief guest and MLA Akhnoor Mohan Lal and other leaders participated.

Sharma hoisted national flag and lit the lamp as a mark of respect and heaped praise on PM Modi led government for abrogation of the article which, he said, was a hindrance between centre and Jammu and Kashmir.

But there was no official function at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu.

Talking to ETV Bharat, BJP state media incharge Dr. Pardeep Mahotra said that since 2019 no such function has been held at the party headquarters in Jammu. "It is the workers of the party who organise functions on their own and celebrate in every nook and corner of the union territory. One such programme was also held in Akhnoor today where J&K BJP President Sat Sharma also participated and he was felicitated.," he said.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, terror related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have gone down and separatism has suffered a huge setback with people returning to the mainstream by leaving the separatist ideology.

However, the BJP is being pushed on the back foot by the opposition over the delay in restoring the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, claimed Arteev Sharma, a Jammu - based political expert, who has been keeping a close watch on the developments unfolding in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

"It was the core ideology of the BJP to abrogate Article 370 and they have been successful in doing that. It was a defining moment in the history for the BJP and even though they also want statehood to be restored, they will follow the decision of the Prime Minister and the party's high command," Sharma said.

Talking to ETV Bharat, BJP General Secretary organisation J&K Ashok Koul said, "The downgrading of statehood has brought many goods to Jammu and Kashmir and it doesn't dampen our celebrations of abrogation of Article 370."