BJP-JD(S) To Hold Weeklong Bengaluru-Mysuru Protest March From August 3 Against Scams In State

Bengaluru: In order to mount pressure on the ruling Congress against the scams in the state, the BJP and its ally JD(S) in Karnataka will hold a march from Bengaluru to Mysuru on August 3 and conclude on August 10.

The weeklong march has been planned to highlight the scams that have taken place in the state, such as the misappropriation of Rs 187 crore of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and another scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Corporation, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra told reporters.

The BJP and the JD(S) leaders, led by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka took part in the meeting to chalk out a strategy, he added.

Our march from Bengaluru will start from August 3. It will require a week to complete the march. It will conclude on August 10, Vijayendra said. Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy will kickstart the march, while central BJP leaders will take part in the concluding ceremony, Vijayendra said.