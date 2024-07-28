ETV Bharat / state

BJP-JD(S) To Hold Weeklong Bengaluru-Mysuru Protest March From August 3 Against Scams In State

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

A massive protest in the Bengaluru-Mysuru area against the Karnataka government will take place on August 3 by the BJP and the JD(S) leaders, led by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, for the alleged scams in the state.

BJP-JD(S) To Hold Weeklong Bengaluru-Mysuru Protest March From August 3 Against Scams In State
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (IANS)

Bengaluru: In order to mount pressure on the ruling Congress against the scams in the state, the BJP and its ally JD(S) in Karnataka will hold a march from Bengaluru to Mysuru on August 3 and conclude on August 10.

The weeklong march has been planned to highlight the scams that have taken place in the state, such as the misappropriation of Rs 187 crore of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and another scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Corporation, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra told reporters.

The BJP and the JD(S) leaders, led by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka took part in the meeting to chalk out a strategy, he added.

Our march from Bengaluru will start from August 3. It will require a week to complete the march. It will conclude on August 10, Vijayendra said. Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy will kickstart the march, while central BJP leaders will take part in the concluding ceremony, Vijayendra said.

Read More

  1. Should I Send Protesting Farmers to Lahore if They Not Allowed to Enter Delhi, Asks Mann
  2. Will Protest Against Budget Discrimination At NITI Aayog, Walk Out If Disallowed: Mamata

Bengaluru: In order to mount pressure on the ruling Congress against the scams in the state, the BJP and its ally JD(S) in Karnataka will hold a march from Bengaluru to Mysuru on August 3 and conclude on August 10.

The weeklong march has been planned to highlight the scams that have taken place in the state, such as the misappropriation of Rs 187 crore of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and another scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Corporation, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra told reporters.

The BJP and the JD(S) leaders, led by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, union ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka took part in the meeting to chalk out a strategy, he added.

Our march from Bengaluru will start from August 3. It will require a week to complete the march. It will conclude on August 10, Vijayendra said. Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy will kickstart the march, while central BJP leaders will take part in the concluding ceremony, Vijayendra said.

Read More

  1. Should I Send Protesting Farmers to Lahore if They Not Allowed to Enter Delhi, Asks Mann
  2. Will Protest Against Budget Discrimination At NITI Aayog, Walk Out If Disallowed: Mamata

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PROTEST IN BENGALURU MYSURUBJP JDS TO HOLD PROTEST IN BLURU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.