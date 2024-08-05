ETV Bharat / state

BJP-JD(S) Continues Protest March Against MUDA Scam, Demands CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

The BJP and the JD(S) are continuing their 'Mysuru Chalo' Padyatra to protest against an alleged MUDA site allotment scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The march which started in Bengaluru and is moving towards Mysuru, aimed to demand Siddaramaiah's regination.

The BJP and the JD(S) are continuing their 'Mysuru Chalo' Padyatra to protest against an alleged MUDA site allotment scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife. The march which started in Bengaluru and is moving towards Mysuru, aimed to demand Siddaramaiah's regination.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Ramanagara (Karnataka): The opposition, BJP and JD(S), on Monday continued their week-long protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru for the third day, against an alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam seeking to corner the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The 'Mysuru Chalo' padayatra (foot march) -- against the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi, and demanding his resignation -- on its third day, began at Kengal here, and is scheduled to cover a distance of 20 km to reach Nidaghatta in Mandya district.

BJP state president and MLA B Y Vijayendra, Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, several JD(S) leaders, also legislators, leaders and workers from both parties took part, as the march began at Kengal. Vijayendra and other BJP leaders paid floral tributes to the memorial of former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah, ahead of the march today.

A large number of workers and leaders from both parties were seen marching shouting slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress government led by him, holding BJP and JD(S) party flags and placards, amidst sounds of drum beats.

The stretch through which the march passed was decked up with flags of both parties, buntings and portraits of prominent leaders at several places.

Kick-started on Saturday at Kengeri near Bengaluru, the march on its first day had covered a distance of 16 km to reach Bidadi, and 22 km on day two to reach Kengal.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout. Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

BJP leaders have claimed that the MUDA "scam" is of the magnitude of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The Congress government on July 14 constituted a single-member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the MUDA 'scam'.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a "show-cause notice" on July 26 directing the chief minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government on Thursday "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to the chief minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office ' of the Governor. The Council of Ministers, after their meeting, had said a concerted effort is being made to destabilise a lawfully elected majority government in Karnataka for political considerations.

Ramanagara (Karnataka): The opposition, BJP and JD(S), on Monday continued their week-long protest march from Bengaluru to Mysuru for the third day, against an alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam seeking to corner the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The 'Mysuru Chalo' padayatra (foot march) -- against the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi, and demanding his resignation -- on its third day, began at Kengal here, and is scheduled to cover a distance of 20 km to reach Nidaghatta in Mandya district.

BJP state president and MLA B Y Vijayendra, Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, several JD(S) leaders, also legislators, leaders and workers from both parties took part, as the march began at Kengal. Vijayendra and other BJP leaders paid floral tributes to the memorial of former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah, ahead of the march today.

A large number of workers and leaders from both parties were seen marching shouting slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress government led by him, holding BJP and JD(S) party flags and placards, amidst sounds of drum beats.

The stretch through which the march passed was decked up with flags of both parties, buntings and portraits of prominent leaders at several places.

Kick-started on Saturday at Kengeri near Bengaluru, the march on its first day had covered a distance of 16 km to reach Bidadi, and 22 km on day two to reach Kengal.

In the MUDA 'scam', it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout. Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

BJP leaders have claimed that the MUDA "scam" is of the magnitude of Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The Congress government on July 14 constituted a single-member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the MUDA 'scam'.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a "show-cause notice" on July 26 directing the chief minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him.

The Karnataka government on Thursday "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "show-cause notice" to the chief minister, and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office ' of the Governor. The Council of Ministers, after their meeting, had said a concerted effort is being made to destabilise a lawfully elected majority government in Karnataka for political considerations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUDA SCAMMYSURU URBAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITYBJP JDS PROTEST AGAINST MUDA SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.