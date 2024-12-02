BJP Issues Show Cause Notice To Karnataka MLA Basangouda Yatnal; He Reacts

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a show-cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly making remarks against state-level party leaders.

“Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums,” reads the notice issued on Sunday.

“It is also a matter of great concern that despite having been issued a show cause notice several times in the past and your assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline continue unabated,” it says.

“False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance, constitute a serious breach of the party discipline as defined in Article XXV of BJP Party Rules 'Breach of Discipline section (a) and (1). Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than ten days from the receipt of this notice,” the notice adds.

In response to the notice, Yatnal reacted steadfastly, saying he is committed to Hindutva and opposition to corruption even after receiving a show-cause notice.

Taking to X, Yatnal wrote, “I will respond to the notice issued by the BJP Disciplinary Committee Chairman, while also presenting the facts regarding the current state of the BJP in Karnataka. My commitment to the fight for Hindutva, opposition to corruption, Waqf-related issues, and dynasty politics will remain unwavering.”

According to reports, MLA Yatnal had proposed an awareness program regarding amendments to the Waqf Bill but several party leaders opposed the idea and asked him and others to avoid organising independent events.