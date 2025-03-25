ETV Bharat / state

BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice to Five Leaders Over Indiscipline Allegations

The BJP has accused the five leaders of aligning with the Congress and participating in activities that go against the party's interests.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:56 PM IST

Bengaluru: The BJP's central disciplinary committee has issued show-cause notices to three sitting MLAs and two former ministers for alleged violations of party discipline. The leaders have been accused of engaging in anti-party activities and have been directed to respond within 72 hours.

The BJP has served notices to MLAs S.T. Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar, and B.P. Harish. Somashekar and Hebbar are accused of aligning with the Congress and participating in activities that go against the BJP’s interests. Meanwhile, Harish has been linked with dissident BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and faces allegations of making objectionable remarks against Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra.

Former Ministers Also Under Scrutiny

The disciplinary action extends to former ministers M.P. Renukacharya and Katta Subramanya Naidu. The two leaders, known to be close to Vijayendra, have allegedly made critical statements against Yatnal in a recent meeting. The BJP disciplinary committee has sought their clarification within 72 hours.

Growing Internal Rift in Karnataka BJP

The notices highlight the ongoing power struggle within the party, with factions led by Vijayendra and Yatnal clashing over internal matters. By taking action against members from both camps, the BJP high command has sent a strong message about maintaining party discipline and unity.

With tensions simmering, all eyes are now on how the accused leaders will respond and what steps the party will take next.

