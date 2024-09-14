PM Modi's Jharkhand Visit Will Impact All 14 Assembly Seats Of Kolhan: BJP

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to blow the election bugle from the land of Kolhan in Jharkhand. His upcoming visit to the state ahead of the Assembly elections is seen as a significant step.

After reaching Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport at 8.45 am on September 15, the PM will leave for Jamshedpur by helicopter. Then from Sonari Airport, the PM will reach Tatanagar Junction where he will participate at a programme.

PM to gift schemes worth Rs 21,000 crores

According to the information, on this occasion the PM will announce allocation of two crore new houses, under which approval letters will be distributed to about 20,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. PM will lay foundation stones and inaugurate schemes worth 21,000 crores during his visit.

This apart, announcement will be made to connect 25,000 new rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. PM Modi will also flag off several Vande Bharat Express trains.

PM Modi will hold a road show

While coming to Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur, PM Modi will participate at an half-an-hour road show, which will include several heavyweight BJP leaders. Champai Soren is likely to be present with PM Modi during the road show. Then, Modi will address the Parivartan Mahasabha at Gopal Maidan, where he is expected to blow the election bugle.

Preparation for Kolhan victory through PM Modi

PM's visit is aimed at winning back BJP's lost support base in Kolhan. There are 14 Assembly seats in Kolhan, of which 9 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and one for Scheduled Castes while the remaining four seats are general seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP did not win a single seat in Kolhan as most were bagged by the JMM and the Congress. Of the two seats in Jamshedpur city, one was won by independent candidate Saryu Rai and the other by Congress's Banna Gupta. In this way, BJP's support base in the urban area decreased in 2019, leading to its defeat.

However, in the 2024 Assembly elections, BJP's Vidyut Varan Mahto has once again succeeded in winning the Jamshedpur seat with record number of votes.

Champai Soren has a big responsibility

In the 2024 elections, BJP aims to crush the stronghold of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. After Geeta Koda, Champai Soren is the second major leader to join BJP, and the party is banking on him to make the lotus bloom in Kolhan. So, BJP expects that the PM's visit will have a lot of impact in this area

BJP happy with PM Modi's visit

BJP spokesperson Animesh Kumar Singh said that PM Modi has an impact wherever he goes. "The public is fed up with the Hemant Soren government and wants to bring about a change," he said.

However, JMM believes that the visit of the PM will not have any effect at the grassroot level. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said that people of Jharkhand are hopeful that PM will make announcements related to many legitimate demands including Sarna Dharma Code, 1932 Khatian based planning policy and payment of Jharkhand's dues. Claiming that there will be no political impact in Kolhan, Pandey said that BJP is hoping to win one or two seats on the strength of Borro players but it will not be fulfilled.

Read more

RLD To Contest Assembly Polls In Jharkhand, Maharashtra; Alliance With BJP Undecided