BJP Holds Protests Over Party Cadre's Death; Siddaramaiah Accuses Them Of Doing Politics

Bengaluru: BJP on Saturday staged a protest in Kodagu district's Kushalnagar, demanding the naming of two Congress MLAs in the FIR, in connection with the alleged suicide of a saffron party worker, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused them of doing politics over death.

Protests were also held in a few other places by the BJP. The party has also demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Several BJP leaders, including its state president B Y Vijayendra, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former MP Pratap Simha, former Speaker K G Bopaiah, among others, were detained and taken away by police in a bus, as they reportedly tried to lay siege to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) office at Kushalnagar.

There were scenes of chaos as leaders were being detained, as the large number of BJP workers gathered there, shouted slogans against the police and the government. Vinay Somaiah (40), a BJP functionary from Kodagu, allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru on Friday, after accusing Congress leaders of harassment. A purported death note was allegedly posted by him on a WhatsApp group.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's elder brother, Jeevan K S on the basis of the purported death note, a case was registered against Congress worker Thennira Maheena and others.

The FIR, however, did not mention the names of Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna and Madikeri MLA Mantar Gowda and one Harish Poovaiah, despite their names being mentioned in the handwritten complaint submitted to the police.

Somaiah's body, meanwhile, will be taken to Somwarpet's Gonimaruru village for the last rites, police sources said.

Accusing the BJP of doing politics over death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not wanting to comment as FIR has been registered in the case and an investigation is underway, said, whoever is found guilty from the investigation, action will be taken against them.

On the BJP demanding mention of Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda's names in the FIR, the CM said, "We can't respond to the BJP's demands. The BJP people are frustrated and they are saying such things. They are doing politics over death. The BJP often does this."

"I can only say that an FIR has already been registered and an investigation is going on. At this stage, I don't want to interfere in the case. I don't want to make any statement," he added. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the law is equal for everyone and the police will take necessary action in accordance with the law.