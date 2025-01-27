ETV Bharat / state

BJP Govt Working To Take Haryana Forward Non-Stop Since 2014: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the BJP government has worked to take the state forward "non-stop" ever since it came to power in 2014, claiming that it ended regionalism and nepotism and followed the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. Saini also lashed out at the previous governments for leaving the state with many "ills", including regionalism, nepotism and corrupt practices.

Saini was speaking to the media on the completion of 100 days of his government, which was sworn in on October 17, 2024. In his previous term, Saini was sworn in as the chief minister last March after the BJP leadership effected a change in Haryana. He replaced Manohar Lal Khattar, who is now a Union minister.

In 100 days, his government has fulfilled 18 out of the 240 promises his party made before the Assembly elections in its 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto), Saini said. "We will fulfil all the promises we made to the people," Saini said, as he underlined that his government was committed to working for the welfare of the people of Haryana. "Since 2014, our government has done the work of taking Haryana forward non-stop," Saini said.

Addressing the media, the chief minister announced that the state government will develop 10 modern industrial towns across Haryana modelled after IMT Kharkhoda to further strengthen the state's industrial infrastructure. Saini also said that 25,000 MW of electricity will be generated through renewable energy sources, which will be used to power industrial centres across Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR).

To address environmental concerns, particularly the discharge of chemical and industrial waste, the government will construct state-of-the-art sewerage treatment plants in Panipat, Faridabad, and Gurugram, he said. In addition, the government will expedite the construction of an integrated multi-modal logistics hub in Narnaul/Mahendragarh to improve connectivity.

In collaboration with the Central government’s PM Mega Integrated Textile Area and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, Haryana will establish an integrated textile market in Ambala, the state's largest textile hub, Saini said.

The chief minister also highlighted the government's focus on the pharmaceutical sector, with plans to fast-track the establishment of a pharma park in Karnal aimed at capitalising on the growing pharmaceutical industry through the product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and the Haryana Pharmaceutical Policy 2015.

Also, a defence and aerospace hub will be set up in Mahendragarh under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, which is expected to boost the state's presence in the defence sector, he said.To further support industrial growth, the state will develop a 10,000-acre land bank through the e-Bhoomi portal, he said.