BJP Govt Ruined Future of Youth, Alleges Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made its way through the city on Sunday. The journey started at 8 am from Halkatta in Tundi and went through various landmarks like Govindpur Lal Bazar Chowk and Saraidhela Raghukul. The Congress leader was welcomed by a cheerful crowd of party workers and supporters at various points along his route, notably in Govindpur Bada Bazaar, where floral greetings awaited him. The yatra moved through Police Line, Randhir Verma Chowk, Court Complex, Ambedkar Chowk, Pooja Talkies and culminated at Naya Bazaar.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude to the people of Dhanbad, acknowledging their sacrifices for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Recounting the success of the previous journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, he said, “The journey aimed to unite the country and stand against the hatred and violence that the people of the BJP and RSS are spreading in the country, in which we have achieved great success.”.

He further highlighted the motive behind the Nyay Yatra and said, “The party wants to open the shop of love in the market of hatred spread in the country. This time, we are travelling from Manipur to Maharashtra. We have added the word “justice” to the yatra; the main reason is regarding the economic injustice happening in the country.” “The second reason is GST and demonetization. Due to these two, unemployment has increased in the country. The BJP government has ruined the future of the youth; this yatra is against all these issues", he said.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi invited a student, RC Parveen, to join him in the jeep. Cleaning dust off her dress, he engaged in conversation, enquiring about her studies. The student also took a selfie with him, and after a short distance, he helped the student to alight from the Jeep safely. The student, RC Parveen, said, "I shook hands and spoke with him." Meeting him was a delight. He is much needed in Jharkhand; thus, if at all possible, he should visit the state as soon as possible.”