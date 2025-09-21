BJP Govt Has Restored Peace In Once Naxal-Affected Bastar, Says CM Vishnu Deo Sai
Published : September 21, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST
Jagdalpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that the government had established peace in once Naxal stronghold Bastar region of the state.
The CM made the remarks at a function in Jagdalpur during his day-long visit to Bastar where he met with several communities and inaugurated newly constructed buildings.
“Bastar was once affected by Maoism, but our government is succeeding in restoring peace here. Through the Niyad Nella Naar scheme, government schemes are reaching every household, roads are being built, electricity and water facilities are being provided, and the region is progressing rapidly,” the CM said.
After landing at the airport, CM Sai headed straight to attend the Dhurva community's Nawakhani gathering and building inauguration ceremony at Forest School, Jagdalpur.
The CM said that the tradition and culture of the Dhurva community was our proud heritage. “The festival of Nuakhai connects us with the traditions of our ancestors and inspires the new generation to preserve and advance our culture,” he said.
While announcing 75 lakh rupees for the construction of domes at 5 locations for the community, Sai assured that the state government was committed to the all-round development of the tribal community. Paying homage to martyr Veer Gundadhur and Debridhur, he said that the development of tribal regions, including Bastar and the entire Chhattisgarh, was a priority for his government.
Later, the Chief Minister attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed building of the Mahara community, held in Guru Govind Singh Ward, Dharampura.
Speaking at the event, Sai said that the history of the Mahara community was intertwined with the cultural identity of Bastar. The community is as serene, pure, and powerful as the Chitrakot waterfall, he said.
Sai said that the hall will become a major center for education, culture, and social events. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Cabinet Minister Kedar Kashyap, Member of Parliament Mahesh Kashyap, State BJP President Kiran Singh Deo, MLAs Vinayak Goyal, Chaitaram Atami, and Mayor Sanjay Pandey were present on the occasion.
Earlier, Sai was welcomed at the Jagdalpur airport by MLA and state president Kiran Singh Dev, along with several party workers.
Police had tightened security in Bastar in view of the CM's visit. Police forces were deployed at every nook and corner of the district.
