BJP Govt Has Restored Peace In Once Naxal-Affected Bastar, Says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Jagdalpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that the government had established peace in once Naxal stronghold Bastar region of the state.

The CM made the remarks at a function in Jagdalpur during his day-long visit to Bastar where he met with several communities and inaugurated newly constructed buildings.

“Bastar was once affected by Maoism, but our government is succeeding in restoring peace here. Through the Niyad Nella Naar scheme, government schemes are reaching every household, roads are being built, electricity and water facilities are being provided, and the region is progressing rapidly,” the CM said.

After landing at the airport, CM Sai headed straight to attend the Dhurva community's Nawakhani gathering and building inauguration ceremony at Forest School, Jagdalpur.

The CM said that the tradition and culture of the Dhurva community was our proud heritage. “The festival of Nuakhai connects us with the traditions of our ancestors and inspires the new generation to preserve and advance our culture,” he said.

While announcing 75 lakh rupees for the construction of domes at 5 locations for the community, Sai assured that the state government was committed to the all-round development of the tribal community. Paying homage to martyr Veer Gundadhur and Debridhur, he said that the development of tribal regions, including Bastar and the entire Chhattisgarh, was a priority for his government.