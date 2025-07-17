ETV Bharat / state

New Delhi: BJP Government Revises Mobile Purchase Limit For Ministers, Reveals AAP-Era Phone Expenses

New Delhi: After the change of power in Delhi, government bungalows have been allotted to all the ministers, including the Chief Minister, under the newly formed BJP government. Following this, other facilities have also been provided.

The purchase of new mobile phones for the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and their secretaries has created a buzz. Recently, the General Administration Department of the Delhi Government has issued a circular and increased the limit for the Chief Minister and Ministers to buy mobile handsets. According to the new directive, the chief minister can buy a mobile phone worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while each minister in the cabinet will be allowed to purchase up to Rs 1.25 lakh. The previous cap set in 2013 was Rs 50,000 for the CM and Rs 45,000 for ministers.

Although mobile phones can be purchased under government funds, SIM cards will not be provided as the CM and minister can use their numbers as per their wish. The GAD order has also expanded similar provisions to senior bureaucrats, including the chief secretary (CS), additional chief secretary (ADS) and Principal Secretary (PS).

The CS can now purchase mobile phones worth between Rs 80,000 and Rs one lakh, up from the earlier Rs 30,000–Rs 40,000 limit. Secretaries to ministers will be allowed to make purchases up to Rs 50,000.

The opposition has slammed the decision. In response, the department has made public the document, which mentions when and how many mobiles were bought by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and all the ministers during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during his tenure from 2015, purchased a total of four mobile handsets using government funds. The lowest priced mobile phone was Rs 69,000, while the most expensive cost Rs 1,63,900. The last handset he bought from public funds was an iPhone 13 Pro Max.