BJP Gives Nothing But Inflation And Corruption To Country: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: As politics in Delhi heated up with the announcement of assembly election dates, the allegations and counter-allegations by the leaders have become more intense.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration of failing to recover black money. He alleged the saffron party helped economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Mehul Choksi in fleeing the country.

On Sunday, Singh held a press conference and made several allegations against the BJP government at the centre. He asked Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to clarify whether promises such as giving Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, creating 2 crore jobs annually, and doubling farmers’ incomes had been fulfilled.

He also compared the BJP’s roadmap with AAP’s achievements in Punjab, highlighting free electricity for 300 units, the creation of 50,000 government jobs, and the establishment of Mohalla Clinics.

“While AAP delivers on promises, the BJP has only increased inflation and corruption,” he said, citing increases in fuel and essential commodity prices.

“Modi's government had promised that petrol would be Rs 50 per litre and diesel Rs 40 per litre, but both petrol and diesel have crossed Rs 100. BJP has worked to increase inflation and black money in the country,” Singh said.

In response to the allegations, Puri wrote on X, “We are not like AAP; we do what we say. The whole country knows that lies and deceit are in the veins of AAP. Whether it is Punjab or Delhi, the people of both places feel cheated. I am answering the questions asked by you.”

He said the BJP never promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh to people's bank accounts. Action was taken against black money; it happened, is happening, and will happen in the future too.

"Only people like AAP get troubled by action. The Enforcement Directorate has recovered assets worth Rs 17,750 crore from fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. Bad debts worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore were recovered in the last decade," Puri said. "The Modi government has opened 54 crore Jan Dhan accounts and sanctioned more than 52 crore collateral-free loans, he said.