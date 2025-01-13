ETV Bharat / state

BJP Gives Nothing But Inflation And Corruption To Country: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Ahead of the Delhi elections, AAP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Puri have come face to face and made several allegations against each other’s party.

BJP Gives Nothing But Inflation And Corruption To Country: AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Collage of BJP Minister Hardeep Puri (L) and AAP MP Sanjay Singh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 5:22 PM IST

New Delhi: As politics in Delhi heated up with the announcement of assembly election dates, the allegations and counter-allegations by the leaders have become more intense.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration of failing to recover black money. He alleged the saffron party helped economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Mehul Choksi in fleeing the country.

On Sunday, Singh held a press conference and made several allegations against the BJP government at the centre. He asked Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to clarify whether promises such as giving Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, creating 2 crore jobs annually, and doubling farmers’ incomes had been fulfilled.

He also compared the BJP’s roadmap with AAP’s achievements in Punjab, highlighting free electricity for 300 units, the creation of 50,000 government jobs, and the establishment of Mohalla Clinics.

“While AAP delivers on promises, the BJP has only increased inflation and corruption,” he said, citing increases in fuel and essential commodity prices.

“Modi's government had promised that petrol would be Rs 50 per litre and diesel Rs 40 per litre, but both petrol and diesel have crossed Rs 100. BJP has worked to increase inflation and black money in the country,” Singh said.

In response to the allegations, Puri wrote on X, “We are not like AAP; we do what we say. The whole country knows that lies and deceit are in the veins of AAP. Whether it is Punjab or Delhi, the people of both places feel cheated. I am answering the questions asked by you.”

He said the BJP never promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh to people's bank accounts. Action was taken against black money; it happened, is happening, and will happen in the future too.

"Only people like AAP get troubled by action. The Enforcement Directorate has recovered assets worth Rs 17,750 crore from fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. Bad debts worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore were recovered in the last decade," Puri said. "The Modi government has opened 54 crore Jan Dhan accounts and sanctioned more than 52 crore collateral-free loans, he said.

Read More

  1. AAP MP Sanjay Singh Tells Court He Won’t Make Statement Against Goa CM’s Wife
  2. BJP Banks On Modi's Charm Offensive, AAP On Kejriwal's Image To Lap Up Support
  3. AAP Delegation To Meet EC Officials, Raise Vote Transfer Issue Of Party's Patparganj Candidate Awadh Ojha

New Delhi: As politics in Delhi heated up with the announcement of assembly election dates, the allegations and counter-allegations by the leaders have become more intense.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration of failing to recover black money. He alleged the saffron party helped economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Mehul Choksi in fleeing the country.

On Sunday, Singh held a press conference and made several allegations against the BJP government at the centre. He asked Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to clarify whether promises such as giving Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, creating 2 crore jobs annually, and doubling farmers’ incomes had been fulfilled.

He also compared the BJP’s roadmap with AAP’s achievements in Punjab, highlighting free electricity for 300 units, the creation of 50,000 government jobs, and the establishment of Mohalla Clinics.

“While AAP delivers on promises, the BJP has only increased inflation and corruption,” he said, citing increases in fuel and essential commodity prices.

“Modi's government had promised that petrol would be Rs 50 per litre and diesel Rs 40 per litre, but both petrol and diesel have crossed Rs 100. BJP has worked to increase inflation and black money in the country,” Singh said.

In response to the allegations, Puri wrote on X, “We are not like AAP; we do what we say. The whole country knows that lies and deceit are in the veins of AAP. Whether it is Punjab or Delhi, the people of both places feel cheated. I am answering the questions asked by you.”

He said the BJP never promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh to people's bank accounts. Action was taken against black money; it happened, is happening, and will happen in the future too.

"Only people like AAP get troubled by action. The Enforcement Directorate has recovered assets worth Rs 17,750 crore from fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. Bad debts worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore were recovered in the last decade," Puri said. "The Modi government has opened 54 crore Jan Dhan accounts and sanctioned more than 52 crore collateral-free loans, he said.

Read More

  1. AAP MP Sanjay Singh Tells Court He Won’t Make Statement Against Goa CM’s Wife
  2. BJP Banks On Modi's Charm Offensive, AAP On Kejriwal's Image To Lap Up Support
  3. AAP Delegation To Meet EC Officials, Raise Vote Transfer Issue Of Party's Patparganj Candidate Awadh Ojha

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ELECTION 2025SANJAY SINGH AAPHARDEEP SINGH PURI BJPBJP AND AAP MP SANJAY SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.