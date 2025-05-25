'Failure Of BJP's 4-Engine Government': AAP Shares Videos Of Waterlogging In Delhi After Overnight Rain

New Delhi: Many areas of Delhi including ITO, Minto Road, Timarpur, Airport Road and Dhaula Kuan got badly affected due to waterlogging after rain lashed on Saturday night. Cars and buses got submerged in the rainwater on the roads.

Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the BJP government and shared on X a dozen videos of waterlogging in different parts of Delhi. AAP's Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj, Leader of Opposition Atishi, former Mayor Shaili Oberoi, leader Adil Ahmed Khan, former MLA Gulab Singh and other leaders launched a scathing attack on the four-engine BJP government on the issue of waterlogging.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi overnight, throwing general life out of gear, disrupting flight operations, and submerging several areas. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded gales reaching up to 82 kmph.

AAP shared the video of the waterlogged ITO, saying that when the people of Delhi woke up in the morning today, they found the city submerged. "This is what the four-engine government has done. It rains for a short while in Delhi and the roads get flooded. These roads are telling the story of the BJP's four-engine government," AAP said.

Former CM Atishi shared a video on X on Sunday, and said that this is the condition of Delhi under the four-engine government after just one spell of rain. She shared pictures below Minto Bridge and said that after a little rain, the car drowned there. It is clear that the four-engine government has failed, she said.

Atishi shared a video of ITO and said that this waterlogging cropped up right outside the PWD office. She asked where PWD Minister Pravesh Verma was hiding. Apart from this, she shared videos of many other areas like Subroto Park, Ravidas Marg, Delhi Cantt, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and Rohtak Road and asked the people to see the 'wonder' of BJP's four-engine government.

Delhi drowned in a little rain:

AAP shared another video of a car submerged under water, saying that Delhi drowned in a little rain. It rained at night and many areas of Delhi were submerged. A car and a bus drowned in an underpass of Delhi Cantt. Now CM Rekha Gupta can go there and take credit for this work, AAP said. It also shared a video of Minto Road, where a car drowned in rainwater. Recently, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Pravesh Verma came here and got a photo shoot done but no work was carried and the result of this is that the car drowned in the waterlogging, AAP said.

BJP's four-engine government:

AAP shared a video of Dhaula Kuan and said that there is not a single area in Delhi where waterlogging has not happened. He shared another video to show how Chanakyapuri, which is one of the high-profile VIP areas of Delhi with the presence of embassies of many countries, faced a severe problem of waterlogging after a little rain. He shared another video, urging the people to be careful as the road leading to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) is also full of water.

Water from tap in every house: AAP Delhi state president Bhardwaj shared several pictures and videos of waterlogging which caused a big problem in Timarpur Road and other places. He said that the BJP has a four-engine government consisting of the Centre, State Government, Lt Governor and Municipal Corporation but this is the plight of Delhi. Saurabh Bhardwaj posted a photo of the Delhi CM's meeting on X, saying that there is waterlogging in the entire Delhi, but Minister Pravesh Verma, who talked about suspending 335 officers, is missing.

"Minister Sahib Singh Verma is not visible in the picture of the cabinet meeting four days ago. There has been an outcry in Delhi due to water shortage for the last several days, but the minister is not visible. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should tell where her ministers are?" AAP said.

Similarly, former Delhi state president and MLA of AAP Gopal Rai, former mayor Shaili Oberoi, leader Adil Ahmed Khan, former MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and other leaders shared the video of heavy waterlogging in Delhi and launched a scathing attack on the BJP government.