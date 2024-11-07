ETV Bharat / state

BJP Fixes Its Agenda By Targeting Particular Community: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of targeting specific communities for political gain and spreading communalism in the state.

File photo of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
File photo of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 46 seconds ago

Khunti (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday alleged that the BJP "fixes its agenda" by targeting a particular community for political gains. He alleged that the saffron party was spreading the poison of communalism in the state. Addressing an election rally in Khunti district, Soren alleged that the BJP has nothing to do with the state's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' (land, daughter and bread).

"The BJP is only interested in money and mineral resources of the state. They have nothing to do with 'Mati, Beti and Roti'. It fixes its agenda by targeting a particular community," he said. BJP leaders have been claiming in their political rallies that Jharkhand's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' are under threat due to Bangladeshi infiltrators. Attacking his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Soren said he has been "wandering" in Jharkhand for the last six seven months and talking about Bangladeshi infiltrators, besides 'Mati, Beti and Roti', but remains silent on atrocities on tribal women in Manipur.

"They only spread the poison of communalism among us," he said. "They talk about 'Mati' but in Chhattisgarh, they have given Hasdeo forest to their friend to dig it and tribals are being chased away from the forest," he alleged. Soren claimed that the BJP has been eyeing the state's 'Jal, Jungle and Jamin' (water, forest and land) and displacing tribals. "They (BJP) spread only lies. They promise to provide a gas cylinder at Rs 500. Are they providing it in Assam, Chhattisgarh or Bihar? They are pickpockets who steal things from people’s pockets silently," he added.

Khunti (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday alleged that the BJP "fixes its agenda" by targeting a particular community for political gains. He alleged that the saffron party was spreading the poison of communalism in the state. Addressing an election rally in Khunti district, Soren alleged that the BJP has nothing to do with the state's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' (land, daughter and bread).

"The BJP is only interested in money and mineral resources of the state. They have nothing to do with 'Mati, Beti and Roti'. It fixes its agenda by targeting a particular community," he said. BJP leaders have been claiming in their political rallies that Jharkhand's 'Mati, Beti and Roti' are under threat due to Bangladeshi infiltrators. Attacking his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Soren said he has been "wandering" in Jharkhand for the last six seven months and talking about Bangladeshi infiltrators, besides 'Mati, Beti and Roti', but remains silent on atrocities on tribal women in Manipur.

"They only spread the poison of communalism among us," he said. "They talk about 'Mati' but in Chhattisgarh, they have given Hasdeo forest to their friend to dig it and tribals are being chased away from the forest," he alleged. Soren claimed that the BJP has been eyeing the state's 'Jal, Jungle and Jamin' (water, forest and land) and displacing tribals. "They (BJP) spread only lies. They promise to provide a gas cylinder at Rs 500. Are they providing it in Assam, Chhattisgarh or Bihar? They are pickpockets who steal things from people’s pockets silently," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JHARKHAND CM HEMANT SORENBJPHASDEO FORESTJHARKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.