ETV Bharat / state

'Priyanka Gandhi Concealed Asset Details,' BJP Moves Kerala HC Against Wayanad MP's Election

The BJP claims that Priyanka's assets may be higher than those disclosed.

'Priyanka Gandhi Concealed Asset Details,' BJP Moves Kerala HC Against Wayanad MP's Election
Priyanka Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Kochi: BJP leader and NDA candidate Navya Haridas on Friday moved the Kerala High Court challenging the election of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the November 13 bypoll. The petition alleges that Priyanka Gandhi concealed details of her assets in the affidavit she submitted with her nomination, which is claimed to violate the Model Code of Conduct.

The petitioner also claims that information regarding the assets of her husband, Robert Vadra, was concealed, specifically assets held in foreign countries. The BJP had earlier come forward, pointing out that the details of the National Herald case were not included. Confirming the filing of the petition, Haridas said the matter was likely to come up for hearing in January 2025 as the High Court will be on vacation from December 23 onwards till January 5.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier declared her assets as worth Rs 11.98 crore, while Robert Vadra's assets were stated to be Rs 65.55 crore. However, the BJP claims that Priyanka's actual assets may be higher than those disclosed.

Priyanka Gandhi won the Lok Sabha by-election in Wayanad with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes. Priyanka's victory surpassed Rahul Gandhi's margin of 3.6 lakh. CPI's Sathyan Mokeri secured second place, while NDA candidate Navya Haridas from the BJP garnered just over one lakh votes finishing third place.

Read More:

  1. Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP, Vows To Defend Democracy And Constitutional Values
  2. Priyanka Slams Govt For Not Providing Relief Package To Wayanad, Says It's Playing Politics

Kochi: BJP leader and NDA candidate Navya Haridas on Friday moved the Kerala High Court challenging the election of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the November 13 bypoll. The petition alleges that Priyanka Gandhi concealed details of her assets in the affidavit she submitted with her nomination, which is claimed to violate the Model Code of Conduct.

The petitioner also claims that information regarding the assets of her husband, Robert Vadra, was concealed, specifically assets held in foreign countries. The BJP had earlier come forward, pointing out that the details of the National Herald case were not included. Confirming the filing of the petition, Haridas said the matter was likely to come up for hearing in January 2025 as the High Court will be on vacation from December 23 onwards till January 5.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier declared her assets as worth Rs 11.98 crore, while Robert Vadra's assets were stated to be Rs 65.55 crore. However, the BJP claims that Priyanka's actual assets may be higher than those disclosed.

Priyanka Gandhi won the Lok Sabha by-election in Wayanad with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes. Priyanka's victory surpassed Rahul Gandhi's margin of 3.6 lakh. CPI's Sathyan Mokeri secured second place, while NDA candidate Navya Haridas from the BJP garnered just over one lakh votes finishing third place.

Read More:

  1. Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP, Vows To Defend Democracy And Constitutional Values
  2. Priyanka Slams Govt For Not Providing Relief Package To Wayanad, Says It's Playing Politics

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WAYANAD BYPOLLSWAYANAD MP PRIYANKA GANDHINAVYA HARIDASPRIYANKA GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.