BJP Extends Support to SC Communities Protesting Against Internal Reservation Formula, Accuses Congress of Divisive Policy
Published : September 10, 2025 at 11:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: Several Scheduled Caste (SC) communities staged a massive protest in Bengaluru today, alleging injustice in the state government’s new internal reservation policy. The agitation, led by members of the Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama communities, disrupted traffic around Freedom Park as protesters attempted to march towards Vidhana Soudha.
The protest was triggered by the government’s decision to club 59 nomadic communities with these four caste groups and allot a combined 5 per cent quota. Agitators argued that the move was unfair and demanded enhanced reservation benefits for their communities.
A tense moment arose when a woman protester allegedly attempted to immolate herself, but she was stopped by those nearby. Police later prevented protesters from advancing further, leading to sit-ins that caused long traffic jams in central Bengaluru.
Memorandum Submitted, Protesters Give One-Week Deadline
The protest ended after leaders submitted a memorandum to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. According to police, the protesters agreed to withdraw after being assured that their concerns would be conveyed to the government. They gave the state one week to review the reservation formula and address their demands.
BJP leaders, including State General Secretary P. Rajeev and party president B. Y. Vijayendra, extended support to the protesters. Rajeev played a key role in convincing them to disperse peacefully.
Earlier, addressing the gathering, Vijayendra accused the Congress government of following a “divisive policy” in handling SC reservation. “It is not about how long you sit in the Chief Minister’s chair; it is about whether you deliver justice to all communities while in that chair,” he said, directly targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Background: Internal Reservation Formula
The issue stems from the state cabinet’s recent decision to implement the recommendations of the Justice H. N. Nagamohan Das Commission, with certain modifications. The commission had proposed dividing the 17 per cent SC quota among 101 sub-castes in five categories:
Most backwards communities (Group A) – 1%, SC (Left/Madiga, Group B) – 6%, SC (Right/Holeya, Group C) – 5%, “Touchable” communities (Lambani, Bhovi, Koracha, Korama – Group D) – 4% and Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, Adi Andhra (Group E) – 1%.
However, the government’s formula clubbed 59 nomadic castes with Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama communities into one block, giving them a total of 5 per cent. Protesters argue this reduces their share and undermines decades of struggle for fair representation.
Former BJP leaders recalled that earlier governments under B. S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai had created development corporations for these communities and safeguarded their quota share. They accused the present Congress government of reversing these efforts.
With the deadline set, attention now turns to whether the Siddaramaiah government will revise its decision or risk renewed agitation from the affected SC groups.
Traffic Disruption Due to Protest
The protest caused heavy traffic jams across central Bengaluru, especially around Freedom Park, KR Circle, and nearby areas. As agitators staged sit-ins on the road after being stopped by police barricades, vehicles were stranded for several kilometres. Commuters faced long delays during peak evening hours, with many struggling to reach offices and bus stations on time. The situation eased only after the protesters withdrew later in the evening.
