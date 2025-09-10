ETV Bharat / state

BJP Extends Support to SC Communities Protesting Against Internal Reservation Formula, Accuses Congress of Divisive Policy

Bengaluru: Several Scheduled Caste (SC) communities staged a massive protest in Bengaluru today, alleging injustice in the state government’s new internal reservation policy. The agitation, led by members of the Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, and Korama communities, disrupted traffic around Freedom Park as protesters attempted to march towards Vidhana Soudha.

The protest was triggered by the government’s decision to club 59 nomadic communities with these four caste groups and allot a combined 5 per cent quota. Agitators argued that the move was unfair and demanded enhanced reservation benefits for their communities.

A tense moment arose when a woman protester allegedly attempted to immolate herself, but she was stopped by those nearby. Police later prevented protesters from advancing further, leading to sit-ins that caused long traffic jams in central Bengaluru.

Memorandum Submitted, Protesters Give One-Week Deadline

The protest ended after leaders submitted a memorandum to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. According to police, the protesters agreed to withdraw after being assured that their concerns would be conveyed to the government. They gave the state one week to review the reservation formula and address their demands.

BJP leaders, including State General Secretary P. Rajeev and party president B. Y. Vijayendra, extended support to the protesters. Rajeev played a key role in convincing them to disperse peacefully.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Vijayendra accused the Congress government of following a “divisive policy” in handling SC reservation. “It is not about how long you sit in the Chief Minister’s chair; it is about whether you deliver justice to all communities while in that chair,” he said, directly targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Background: Internal Reservation Formula

The issue stems from the state cabinet’s recent decision to implement the recommendations of the Justice H. N. Nagamohan Das Commission, with certain modifications. The commission had proposed dividing the 17 per cent SC quota among 101 sub-castes in five categories: