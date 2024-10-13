ETV Bharat / state

BJP Extends Support To Junior Doctors' Stir, Urges Party Workers To Join

Kolkata: BJP's West Bengal unit has extended its support to the ongoing agitation of the junior doctors seeking justice against the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and urged its party workers to join in the protest. The party has issued a statement in this regard on Sunday.

Meanwhile, three junior doctors who were participating in the fast-unto-death in Kolkata and Siliguri since October 5 were hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated.

BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar has alleged that the West Bengal government failed to keep its promise made to junior doctors on security at hospitals during a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 16.

"The West Bengal BJP extends its full support to the junior doctors' front in their agitation against the Mamata Banerjee government. The demands by protesting doctors in the aftermath of the gruesome rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital are legitimate and must be fulfilled," Majumdar said in the statement.