Assam: BJP Extends Membership Drive As Target Falls Short

Guwahati (Assam): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended its membership drive in Assam to achieve the desired results regarding the much-hyped exercise in the state, which started ahead of assembly elections slated for next year.

According to the BJP officials, the membership drive has been extended till October 9 and beyond to achieve the target of at least 5 million members in the party fold before next year’s election. The saffron party has also engaged two Union ministers—Minister of State for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita to encourage people to join the BJP.

The BJP was confident of registering at least 40,000 new members in each of the 126 assembly segments in Assam. Although it could enrol more than the targeted members in some segments, the drive couldn’t attract encouraging members in most of the constituencies, particularly those that fall in the Upper Assam, per official sources.

To recall, the party came to power in Assam in 2016, overthrowing a Congress government after three consecutive terms since 2001. The membership drive is a strategy to assess the BJP’s popularity and to strengthen the party’s base in the state as well.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that 43.67 lakh people have so far taken BJP membership during the drive that started on September 2. He said that the membership drive will continue in those constituencies where the party has failed to achieve the target of 40,000 members.

“Our target is to have at least 50 lakh members enrolled in at least 100 of the state’s total 126 assembly constituencies. In some constituencies, the membership drive remained below 40,000,” he said.