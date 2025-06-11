ETV Bharat / state

BJP Expels Uttar Pradesh Leader After Video Shows Him In Objectionable Condition With Female Worker

The video of BJP District President Amar Kishore Kashyap alias Bambam with a female party worker had created a stir on social media. ( ETV Bharat )

Gonda: The BJP has expelled the party's District President for Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, Amar Kishore Kashyap, who was seen in an objectionable condition with a female worker in the BJP office in a viral video about a month ago.

A letter issued by State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla, while confirming Kashyap's expulsion, said that he had been served a notice on May 25, seeking an explanation for his conduct. However, the explanation submitted by Kashyap was deemed "unsatisfactory" by the party leadership, the letter reads.

“This act falls under gross indiscipline. After due consideration and on the instructions of the state president, you are expelled from the party with immediate effect,” it said.

The video of BJP District President Amar Kishore Kashyap alias Bambam with a female party worker had created a stir on social media. The video caught on the CCTV camera of the District BJP office is said to be of May 12.

Kashyap Defends Act

After the video went viral, Kashyap, in a bid to defend himself, had said that the female party worker was “unwell” and that he was “helping” her.