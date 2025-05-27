BJP Expels MLAs S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar For 'Anti-Party Activities' In Karnataka

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday expelled two of its MLAs in Karnataka, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, for six years for their alleged "anti-party activities," party's state president B Y Vijayendra said.

The party high command took a decision after long deliberations, he told reporters here. Somashekar and Hebbar represent Yashwanthpur and Yellapur assembly constituencies, respectively. The expelled MLAs have not responded immediately.

In an official letter issued by Om Pathak, Member Secretary of the BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee, to Hebbar, the party said: "The Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 25th March 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of party discipline. It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party. You also stand removed from any party position that you hold as of now."