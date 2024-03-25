After Joining BJP, Ex-Himachal Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma Targets CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Ex-Himachal Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma

Speaking at an event in Chandigarh on Sunday, the ex-Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA who quit the Congress to join the BJP slammed CM Sukhvinder Sukhu for the state government's failure to install a statue of former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Virbhadra Singh.

Chandigarh: Former Himachal Pradesh MLA Sudhir Sharma, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP has targeted Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for not installing the statue of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh as a mark of respect for him.

Speaking at an event in Chandigarh on Sunday March 24, Sharma said on a sarcastic note, “The previous Jairam government had announced the statue of former CM Virbhadra Singh. But now the Congress government was formed in the state and look at the narrow mindedness of the Chief Minister of the state that he did not install his statue there. Along with the statue of Himachal founder Yashwant Singh Parmar, the statue of CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu should also be installed and it should be written on it as the last Chief Minister of Congress”.

Sudhir Sharma was elected Congress MLA from Dharamshala seat of Kangra district in the 2019 assembly elections. Sudhir Sharma, who belongs to a Congress family, has been elected from the seat in 2003, 2007 and 2012. He was also the Urban Development Minister in Virbhadra Singh's government in 2012 and became MLA from Dharamshala for the fourth time in 2022.

Sudhir Sharma was the secretary of AICC, but was removed from this post after cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in February this year.

The cross-voting by six rebel Congress leaders had led to the shock defeat of Congress veteran Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Sharma along with five Congress leaders and three independents who were sacked from the Himachal assembly joined BJP in Delhi on 23 March.

  1. Read more: Nine Former Himachal MLAs, Including Six From Congress, Join BJP
  2. Major Blow to Congress Ahead of LS Polls: 6 Rebel Himachal MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.