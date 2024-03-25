After Joining BJP, Ex-Himachal Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma Targets CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chandigarh: Former Himachal Pradesh MLA Sudhir Sharma, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP has targeted Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for not installing the statue of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh as a mark of respect for him.

Speaking at an event in Chandigarh on Sunday March 24, Sharma said on a sarcastic note, “The previous Jairam government had announced the statue of former CM Virbhadra Singh. But now the Congress government was formed in the state and look at the narrow mindedness of the Chief Minister of the state that he did not install his statue there. Along with the statue of Himachal founder Yashwant Singh Parmar, the statue of CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu should also be installed and it should be written on it as the last Chief Minister of Congress”.

Sudhir Sharma was elected Congress MLA from Dharamshala seat of Kangra district in the 2019 assembly elections. Sudhir Sharma, who belongs to a Congress family, has been elected from the seat in 2003, 2007 and 2012. He was also the Urban Development Minister in Virbhadra Singh's government in 2012 and became MLA from Dharamshala for the fourth time in 2022.

Sudhir Sharma was the secretary of AICC, but was removed from this post after cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in February this year.

The cross-voting by six rebel Congress leaders had led to the shock defeat of Congress veteran Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Sharma along with five Congress leaders and three independents who were sacked from the Himachal assembly joined BJP in Delhi on 23 March.