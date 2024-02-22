BJP doesn't need Kamal Nath, its doors are shut for him, says Vijayvargiya

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has asserted that BJP does not need Kamal Nath and its doors are closed for him, amid suspense over the next political move of the senior Congress leader. The former BJP general secretary was reacting to queries over speculation that Nath might join his party.

I had said there is no need of Kamal Nath in our party and that's why its doors were closed for him, he told reporters here on Wednesday. Speculations are rife ever since former MP chief minister Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath reached New Delhi last week. However, Nath confidant Sajjan Singh Verma had denied reports that the 77-year-old veteran Congress leader would join the BJP.

Amid the suspense over Nath's next political move, several local leaders of the party from his stronghold of MP's Chhindwara district joined the BJP on Wednesday. To a question about Digvijaya Singh's comments concerning extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, Vijayvargiya said the senior Congress leader and others like him were frustrated.

They know that their future is bleak given that their party's leader has become redundant, said Vijayvargiya, adding, So, in frustration they say anything.