BJP Demands Siddaramaiah's Resignation After HC Dismisses His Plea Challenging Guv Order

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation after the High Court dismissed his petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation against him in a site allotment case.

The party's state chief B Y Vijayendra noted that the HC has ruled that the Governor's permission is as per law.

"I request the Chief Minister to keep aside his charges against the Governor, respect the High Court order and, since there are allegations that your (Chief Minister's) family is involved in the MUDA (site allotment) scam, you should respectfully resign your position as Chief Minister," he told reporters here.

The Chief Minister had challenged the approval given by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for an investigation against him in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.