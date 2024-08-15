ETV Bharat / state

BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation, to Hold Candlelight Rally to Her Residence

BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over vandalism at Kar Medical College and Hospital.

File photo of WB CM Mamata Banerjee (IANS)

Kolkata: Demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over vandalism at Kar Medical College and Hospital, the BJP said its women's wing will hold a candlelight rally to her residence on Friday in protest. Alleging that law and order has "failed" in the state, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the saffron party will also hold a sit-in demonstration near Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered last week, leading to huge protests.

He said that the BJP's women's wing will hold a candlelight rally to Banerjee's south Kolkata residence at Kalighat from Hazra crossing on Friday to protest the vandalism at Kar Hospital in the early hours of Thursday. Majumdar said that the party will hold several protest programmes across the state from Friday against the vandalism and ransacking of the Emergency ward and other places there, including a stage where junior doctors were agitating demanding justice over the alleged rape and brutal murder of the woman postgraduate trainee.

"We will hold a candlelight march to the chief minister's residence to protest the vandalism," Majumdar said. He said that the BJP will also hold road blockades across the state on Friday.

