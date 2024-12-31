BJP Deliberately Instigated Sambhal Violence: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of deliberately instigating the last month's violence in Sambhal and called it a 'conspiratorial' party, the Samajwadi Party said in a statement.

Addressing party workers at the party's state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "The BJP government and its chief minister have no vision. The BJP is destroying the democratic system. It misuses power. It uses the administration for its political gains." He said, "The Sambhal incident was deliberately caused by the BJP government. The administration in Sambhal killed innocent people. The administration and officials are working under pressure."

Violence had erupted during a survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near the Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed and several injured in the violence. A case has been registered against Sambhal's SP MP Zia Ur Rahman for inciting people to violence. A case of electricity theft has also been registered against the Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal.

''The BJP does negative politics. It hatches conspiracies and plots to tarnish the image of opposition leaders,'' he alleged. The former UP Chief Minister said, "This government has ruined the education and health system. Law and order is in shambles. It is a double-engine government, but the BJP government has no achievements. Inflation, unemployment are at their peak. Farmers, youth, poor, middle class, all are troubled. In the 2027 assembly elections, the BJP is sure to go out of power and the Samajwadi Party will form the government."

Hitting out at the government over the preparations for the Mahakumbh, he said, "This time the first bath of Kumbh is on January 13, 2025 but the preparations have not been completed yet. There is a lot of inconvenience and chaos. The BJP government is playing with a holy event like the Mahakumbh. This government's focus is on its own publicity instead of providing facilities and convenience to the devotees in Mahakumbh."

Yadav also said, "Every devotee coming to Mahakumbh is equal. The BJP is not refraining from creating a social divide by differentiating between special and common people here also. "Mahakumbh was successfully organised in 2013 under the Samajwadi Party government. The Mahakumbh organised under the Samajwadi government was appreciated in the country as well as abroad," he said.