BJP Delegation Arrives In Karur To Probe TVK Rally Stampede

Coimbatore: A team of BJP MPs on Tuesday arrived in Tamil Nadu's Karur to take stock of the recent stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) chief Vijay's rally which left 41 people dead and several others injured.

The team, headed by BJP MP Hema Malini, includes MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejaswi Surya, Biraj Lal, Srikanth Shinde (Shiv Sena), Abrajitha Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, and Putta Mahesh Kumar (Telugu Desam Party).

The committee, which arrived in Coimbatore today morning, is expected to examine the stampede site and meet the families of the victims. It is expected that the team will complete its investigation in the next few days and submit a report to the Delhi BJP leadership.

Speaking to the media upon their arrival in Coimbatore, team leader Hema Malini, said, "We have come to console those who have lost their relatives. We will also meet those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital. After a thorough investigation into what happened, we will submit a report to the BJP leadership."