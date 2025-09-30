ETV Bharat / state

BJP Delegation Arrives In Karur To Probe TVK Rally Stampede

The team led by MP Hema Malini will visit the stampede site in Karur and also meet the families of the victims.

BJP MP Hema Malini speaks to the media on her arrival in Coimbatore
BJP MP Hema Malini speaks to the media on her arrival in Coimbatore (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST

2 Min Read
Coimbatore: A team of BJP MPs on Tuesday arrived in Tamil Nadu's Karur to take stock of the recent stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) chief Vijay's rally which left 41 people dead and several others injured.

The team, headed by BJP MP Hema Malini, includes MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejaswi Surya, Biraj Lal, Srikanth Shinde (Shiv Sena), Abrajitha Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, and Putta Mahesh Kumar (Telugu Desam Party).

The committee, which arrived in Coimbatore today morning, is expected to examine the stampede site and meet the families of the victims. It is expected that the team will complete its investigation in the next few days and submit a report to the Delhi BJP leadership.

Speaking to the media upon their arrival in Coimbatore, team leader Hema Malini, said, "We have come to console those who have lost their relatives. We will also meet those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital. After a thorough investigation into what happened, we will submit a report to the BJP leadership."

Union Minister Anurag Thakur called the stampede a “tragedy that has never happened before in Indian politics”. Thakur said he hoped that the “truth about the incident will come out at the end of the investigation”.

“It does not matter how long we will be here, we have come to give the victims the hope that we are with the people. We will submit our investigation report to the BJP leadership soon."

The Tamil Nadu government has formed a commission headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the matter. Jagadeesan has been conducting inquiries at the location of the TVK rally and with the relatives of the deceased for the past two days.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda had on Monday formed an eight-member MP team to investigate the incident and meet the affected people to offer condolences. The BJP leadership had also stated in a statement that this team would investigate the incident and submit a report.

Earlier, a BJP inquiry committee was also formed in the Kallakurichi incident a few months ago, in which more than 60 people died after consuming spurious liquor.

