BJP Criticises Karnataka Congress Govt's Decision To Use Ballot Papers In Local Bodies Elections

Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP on Friday took a swipe at Ruling Congress Government for deciding to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in all future local bodies elections and said it was like self-certifying that the grand-old-party won the 2023 Assembly polls through vote theft.

In his X post, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra urged the Congress MLAs and MPs to resign first and then get re-elected using ballot papers. "If they can't do it then they have to accept that they won the election through vote theft," Vijayendra said.

Further he said the highest number of cases pertaining to vote theft, illegal voting and election violence during the time when elections were held using ballot papers. "If there are highest numbers of cases pertaining to illegal voting, vote theft and election violence pending in the court, majority of them were from times when elections were held using ballot papers and that too against Congress," Vijayendra said.

The Congress leaders, who are experts in vote theft and electoral malpractices, have become worried and confused following a series of electoral defeats. Therefore, they have been trying to create a childish controversy in the name of vote theft under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, putting forward a baseless, immature and twisted argument.

"The decision of the Karnataka Congress Government is to support this campaign. At a time when the entire country and the world are marching fast using technology, the Karnataka Government is seeking to insult technology," he added.

Further he said the Congress has been backing use of ballot papers only because electoral malpractices and illegal voting can be unleashed without any hindrance. "The Congress Government in Karnataka is taking a first step in this direction. The Congress' only agenda is to defy the democratic system and transparent elections," he alleged.