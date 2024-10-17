'BJP Creates Conflicts and Spreads Hatred After Electoral Losses': AAP's Sanjay Singh

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly creating communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh and other states following electoral losses.
Singh alleged that the BJP stirs conflicts between Hindus and Muslims, emphasising that the saffron party prioritises spreading hatred over development and education.
He cited recent incidents in Bahraich, Aligarh, and Deoria, questioning how any investment could flow into a state plagued by such conflicts. "We are worried about Uttar Pradesh. We request everyone to come together. Only by uniting can we advance the state," Singh said.
He urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to improve law and order and take action against those responsible for inciting violence.
Singh highlighted the dire job situation in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that the BJP 's "double engine government" fails to create employment opportunities. He lamented that youth are resorting to suicide due to unemployment, pointing out the irony of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son becoming ICC President while countless youths remain jobless.
"Riots are still occurring in Uttar Pradesh despite BJP's claims of a double engine government," he alleged.
In response to recent violence in Bahraich, Singh announced that AAP workers would present a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, urging strict action against those inciting communal strife.
He also criticised the BJP's governance, questioning PM Narendra Modi's commitment to building schools and hospitals while contracts worth crores are awarded to corporate entities like Adani.
Singh also spoke about President Droupadi Murmu's absence from an event in Ayodhya, implying that it was due to her Dalit background and condemned the treatment of Dalits in various states, citing recent incidents of discrimination.
Singh announced AAP's plans to expand its membership in Uttar Pradesh, aiming to recruit 50 lakh members starting November 4. He stated that the state would be divided into eight provinces for better organisation, with training camps for workers and quarterly mass movements planned in Lucknow to address pressing issues.
Singh also criticised statements made about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and questioned the effectiveness of the liquor ban in Bihar.