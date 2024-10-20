ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka By-Polls: BJP, Congress, And JD(S) Set To Fight In Key Assembly Seats

BJP has fielded Bangaru Hanumanthu for the Sandur seat, which became vacant after former Congress MLA E Tukaram won the Ballari Lok Sabha seat. Sources suggest that Congress may nominate either Tukaram’s wife or daughter for this constituency.

Bharat Basavaraj Bommai, son of former CM Basavaraj Bommai, will contest from Shiggaon. The seat fell vacant when his father, the previous MLA, was elected as a Member of Parliament. With Bharat's candidature, the third generation of the Bommai family steps into electoral politics.

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to witness by-polls in three assembly constituencies on November 13, following vacancies created after sitting MLAs resigned following their victory in Lok Sabha seats earlier this year.

Congress: Candidate not yet announced

Channapatna was earlier represented by HD Kumaraswamy, who vacated the seat after winning the Mandya Lok Sabha election. There is speculation that the BJP may leave the Channapatna seat for JD(S) as part of a coalition understanding. JD(S) sources reveal that Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy, may contest for this seat.

Congress Possible Strategy

For Shiggaon: Senior leader and MLC Saleem Ahmed, currently the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, may contest. It is also being said that CM Faiz, the son of Former Union Minister CM Ibrahim, who has recently joined hands with Congress, is lobbying for the candidature of Shiggaon.

For Sandur: Congress is considering fielding the Party's MP E. Tukaram’s wife or daughter.

For Channapatna: Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s brother, D.K. Suresh, is being tipped as the likely candidate.

G Parameshwara On By-Elections

Speaking to the media, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara expressed confidence that the Congress will win all three seats in the upcoming by-elections scheduled for November.

When asked about the party’s candidates for the by-polls, Parameshwara said the final decision will be made by the party's High Command. "We are optimistic about our chances and will field strong candidates in each constituency," he added.

Internal Challenges in Channapatna

However, BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar has emerged as a potential challenge to the JD(S) plan. Yogeshwar is determined to secure a BJP ticket for Channapatna, holding multiple meetings with party workers to press his claim.

With party strategies unfolding and alliances in the making, the by-polls in these key constituencies are set to shape Karnataka’s political landscape ahead of the next general elections.

