ETV Bharat / state

ACB Team Begins Probe Into Bribery Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal, Denied Entry At His Residence

Delhi ACB visited Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over bribery allegations but was denied entry due to the lack of legal notice.

ETV Bharat
ACB team outside Arvind Kejriwal's home in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

New Delhi: A day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched an investigation into a bribery allegation against the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sent its team to his residence. However, officials were denied entry due to the absence of a legal notice, Kejriwal’s legal team said.

According to officials, the ACB initiated a probe after Delhi BJP leader Vishnu Mittal filed a complaint with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday, seeking action over AAP’s allegations that BJP had attempted to buy its candidates. The LG directed the ACB to investigate the matter, following which an ACB team reached Kejriwal’s official residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road.

However, the ACB team was not allowed inside as they did not carry a legal notice. Kejriwal’s legal team demanded a formal notice, after which the officials waited outside his residence. The ACB stated that an inquiry would proceed only after obtaining the necessary documentation.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who first made the bribery claims, visited the ACB office, claiming to have evidence, including phone numbers from which alleged offers were made to AAP candidates. He questioned why the agency was targeting AAP instead of taking action against those making the alleged offers.

AAP vs BJP Over Bribery Claims
On Thursday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to bribe its candidates, alleging that at least 16 candidates of AAP had received calls offering Rs 15 crore each to switch parties. Kejriwal also weighed in, claiming that a fabricated survey predicting BJP’s victory was being used to poach AAP MLAs.

“Why would they need to lure our candidates if they are winning 55+ seats?” Kejriwal wrote on social media, asserting that AAP’s candidates would remain loyal. He also held a meeting with all 70 party candidates at his residence.

In response, BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless and a reaction to AAP’s fear of losing the election. Vishnu Mittal, in his complaint to the Lieutenant Governor, demanded an FIR against AAP leaders, stating that the allegations were an attempt to create panic and unrest.

Mittal argued that AAP failed to provide any evidence to support its claims, questioning the lack of details about who made the calls. The BJP has called for a detailed investigation, including summoning Kejriwal and Singh for questioning.

The ACB probe is ongoing, with further action expected in the coming days.

Read More:

  1. Delhi Polls: Counting Tomorrow; Kejriwal Calls Meeting Of Party Contestants After Poaching Allegations
  2. Delhi Elections 2025: 'Exit Polls Fake, BJP Trying To Poach AAP Candidates,' Alleges Kejriwal
  3. Ahead Of Delhi Polls, Kejriwal Booked For Haryana 'Poisoning' Yamuna Water Remarks

ACB Team Begins Probe Into Bribery Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal, Denied Entry At His Residence

New Delhi: A day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched an investigation into a bribery allegation against the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sent its team to his residence. However, officials were denied entry due to the absence of a legal notice, Kejriwal’s legal team said.

According to officials, the ACB initiated a probe after Delhi BJP leader Vishnu Mittal filed a complaint with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday, seeking action over AAP’s allegations that BJP had attempted to buy its candidates. The LG directed the ACB to investigate the matter, following which an ACB team reached Kejriwal’s official residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road.

However, the ACB team was not allowed inside as they did not carry a legal notice. Kejriwal’s legal team demanded a formal notice, after which the officials waited outside his residence. The ACB stated that an inquiry would proceed only after obtaining the necessary documentation.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who first made the bribery claims, visited the ACB office, claiming to have evidence, including phone numbers from which alleged offers were made to AAP candidates. He questioned why the agency was targeting AAP instead of taking action against those making the alleged offers.

AAP vs BJP Over Bribery Claims
On Thursday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to bribe its candidates, alleging that at least 16 candidates of AAP had received calls offering Rs 15 crore each to switch parties. Kejriwal also weighed in, claiming that a fabricated survey predicting BJP’s victory was being used to poach AAP MLAs.

“Why would they need to lure our candidates if they are winning 55+ seats?” Kejriwal wrote on social media, asserting that AAP’s candidates would remain loyal. He also held a meeting with all 70 party candidates at his residence.

In response, BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless and a reaction to AAP’s fear of losing the election. Vishnu Mittal, in his complaint to the Lieutenant Governor, demanded an FIR against AAP leaders, stating that the allegations were an attempt to create panic and unrest.

Mittal argued that AAP failed to provide any evidence to support its claims, questioning the lack of details about who made the calls. The BJP has called for a detailed investigation, including summoning Kejriwal and Singh for questioning.

The ACB probe is ongoing, with further action expected in the coming days.

Read More:

  1. Delhi Polls: Counting Tomorrow; Kejriwal Calls Meeting Of Party Contestants After Poaching Allegations
  2. Delhi Elections 2025: 'Exit Polls Fake, BJP Trying To Poach AAP Candidates,' Alleges Kejriwal
  3. Ahead Of Delhi Polls, Kejriwal Booked For Haryana 'Poisoning' Yamuna Water Remarks

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025AAP VS BJPDELHI MLA BRIBERYACB REACHES ARVIND KEJRIWAL HOMEDELHI ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.