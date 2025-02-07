ACB Team Begins Probe Into Bribery Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal, Denied Entry At His Residence

New Delhi: A day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched an investigation into a bribery allegation against the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sent its team to his residence. However, officials were denied entry due to the absence of a legal notice, Kejriwal’s legal team said.

According to officials, the ACB initiated a probe after Delhi BJP leader Vishnu Mittal filed a complaint with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday, seeking action over AAP’s allegations that BJP had attempted to buy its candidates. The LG directed the ACB to investigate the matter, following which an ACB team reached Kejriwal’s official residence at 5, Ferozeshah Road.

However, the ACB team was not allowed inside as they did not carry a legal notice. Kejriwal’s legal team demanded a formal notice, after which the officials waited outside his residence. The ACB stated that an inquiry would proceed only after obtaining the necessary documentation.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who first made the bribery claims, visited the ACB office, claiming to have evidence, including phone numbers from which alleged offers were made to AAP candidates. He questioned why the agency was targeting AAP instead of taking action against those making the alleged offers.

AAP vs BJP Over Bribery Claims

On Thursday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to bribe its candidates, alleging that at least 16 candidates of AAP had received calls offering Rs 15 crore each to switch parties. Kejriwal also weighed in, claiming that a fabricated survey predicting BJP’s victory was being used to poach AAP MLAs.

“Why would they need to lure our candidates if they are winning 55+ seats?” Kejriwal wrote on social media, asserting that AAP’s candidates would remain loyal. He also held a meeting with all 70 party candidates at his residence.

In response, BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless and a reaction to AAP’s fear of losing the election. Vishnu Mittal, in his complaint to the Lieutenant Governor, demanded an FIR against AAP leaders, stating that the allegations were an attempt to create panic and unrest.

Mittal argued that AAP failed to provide any evidence to support its claims, questioning the lack of details about who made the calls. The BJP has called for a detailed investigation, including summoning Kejriwal and Singh for questioning.

The ACB probe is ongoing, with further action expected in the coming days.