BJP Claims Abuses Again Hurled At PM's Mother, This Time During Tejashwi's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'

Patna: The BJP on Sunday alleged that abuses were again hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, this time by some RJD workers during Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'.

The politically charged environment of Bihar, where elections are due later this year, recently saw a major controversy as abuses were allegedly hurled at the PM's late mother by a man from a stage set for Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga district last month.

Sharing a video of the purported latest incident on his X handle, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wrote, "Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji's late mother. He has once again torn apart the culture of Bihar. In the rally, the RJD workers were hurling as many abuses as they could, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behaviour."

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, which has gone viral on social media. "This is extremely unfortunate and a grave insult to democracy. Has insulting mothers and sisters become their culture and weapon to counter parties in opposition? The people of Bihar understand this dirty politics well and will respond in a democratic manner," Choudhary added.