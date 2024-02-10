BJP Chief Sounds Alarm on Sandeshkhali Crisis In WB: Requests Action From Union Home Minister

New Delhi: While speaking on the present situation in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that the situation in Sandeshkhali is very bad right now.

West Bengal which is on the boil since Thursday over a series of protests by the local people, especially women, demanding immediate arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan -- the mastermind behind the January 5 attack on ED and CAPF personnel -- and his followers.

During the last two days, the local people, mostly women, had been hitting the streets again and again demanding the arrest of Shahjahan and his close associates. The women had become vocal on how their lives were being tormented by the associates of the absconding leader, who used to illegally and forcefully grab small pieces of lands owned by them.Some of the women protesters even became vocal on how they were scared to come out of their residences after sunset fearing humiliation and molestation as such incidents were regular in the area.On Friday night, the local people staged protests in front of the Sandeshkhali police station.

He further said, “The situation in Sandeshkhali is very bad right now, villagers protested against the atrocities like land grabbing, kidnapping girls, that are going on for years. Police couldn't control the situation so they brought TMC goons and arrested the villagers. The TMC goons also attacked villagers, set their houses on fire and misbehaved with women. I wrote to the Union Home Minister requesting to do something about it, people there are in grave danger"

(More Details to Follow)